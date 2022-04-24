Butte bookstores thrive ahead of National Independent Bookstore Day

For a city of around 35,000 people, Butte is unique in having not one, not two, but four bookstores. From Second Edition Books, which has been in Butte for 36 years, to The Corner Bookstore, which opened its doors a little more than a year ago, each store has its own place in Butte’s community and something different to offer.

Between Second Edition Books’ inventory of 40,000, Isle of Books’ (formerly books and books) 40,000 books, The Corner Bookstore’s estimated 8,000 to 9,000 books, and How Novel’s 1,000 books, Butte’s bookstores have roughly two and a half times more books than the city has people.

And Butte being Butte, all three of the city’s brick-and-mortar bookstores live in a building with historical significance. Each bookstore also has a section dedicated to local authors, and an impressive part of its store dedicated to Butte’s youngest readers.

Although many different industries suffered in terms of sales made during the pandemic, bookstores around the world actually saw an increase in 2021, and some of the bookstores in Butte are no different.

According to the American Booksellers Association, memberships rose by 209 in 2021 from 1,701 in 2020, and the number of bookstore locations rose 396 in 2021 from 2,100 in 2020.

One thing that helps the Butte bookstores thrive is that they are supportive of each other. All of the owners of the bookstores expressed that if they don’t have something in their inventory, they’ll call the other bookstores to see if they have it so they can refer the customer.

Isle of Books (formerly Books & Books)

Isle of Books on Broadway Street is housed in the historic Southern Hotel at 43 E. Broadway St. The side of the store that is open now is 2,200 square feet, and the side that will be turned into a coffee shop is another 2,200 square feet, its owner, Medellee Antonioli said.

It’s still a work in progress, but Antonioli, has done and continues to do much of the work herself, with the help of her mom. Antonioli did some work on the ceiling, scraped tar and glue off the tile floor and makes her bookshelves herself.

She bought Books & Books, which she moved from the Park Street location in November, from her grandmother-in-law, Jojamette Antonioli, last year. She acquired about 30,000 new books from the purchase, which now live at the East Broadway location. Books & Books was established in 1980. Medellee Antonioli said that about 90% of her inventory in Isle of Books on East Broadway is new, but she has incorporated some used books into the store.

Medellee Antonioli also owns Isle of Books Used Book Emporium in Bozeman, so she is no stranger to the used book market. Antonioli prides herself on taking any book, and has a no trash policy, because she hates to see them go to the landfill. Because she splits her time between the two stores, she hired manager Nicolette Reames to oversee much of the Butte store’s day-to-day work.

Antonioli is a history undergrad with a master’s in library science. Before she owned her own bookstores, she managed Russell Books in Victoria, Canada, which Antonioli said boasted close to a million titles and over two million books at the time. Her five years there proved valuable to building skills that she now uses in her own stores. At Russell Books, she built their online database, and now, she sells books online for the store in Bozeman and plans to do the same for the Butte store.

Her favorite things to read are 20th century European fiction, particularly Italo Calvino. She said reading his books take her to a place “I’m in Italy with an old man trying to pick mushrooms.” She’s also a fan of genre horror.

Her store is organized by section with some specialty items sorted by publisher, she said. Her love of publishers can be evidenced by the tattoo on her arm in the likeness of the penguin books symbol.

She said she isn’t surprised at all that Butte is able to support four bookstores, because Butte “is such a literary town.” She added that their books about Butte “fly off the shelves.”

Antonioli said she is grateful for the community of Butte, and that it has been so supportive while she’s been getting this store up and running.

“No one’s come in and said ‘this isn’t done’,” Antonioli said.

A large part of the store includes a children’s section, where Antonioli tries to hold story time every Tuesday from 11:30 a.m. to noon. All children’s books are 20% off on Tuesdays. Antonioli said she made this section because she has two small children of her own, and noticed there aren’t a lot of places in Uptown Butte to take kids.

In the children’s section, she hopes parents will be able to bring their kids to a safe space to hang out and play.

Antonioli said she noticed a lot more online sales during the onset of COVID. Also, because reading is a “solo, indoor activity,” she noticed more people were reading than before.

She said the store will have a 20% off sale on National Independent Bookstore Day, and possibly cookies or some sort of refreshments.

Second Edition Books

Ann Finch-Johnston took over Second Edition Books at 112 South Montana St. for her mother 10 years ago. Her mother owned the store since 1986, where it started in a different location. It was moved twice, the second move being almost 25 years ago when it landed in its current home, Finch-Johnston said. Before housing Second Edition Books, the location was home to a variety of car dealerships and, most recently, Big Butte Hardware Store, according to the Butte-Silver Bow Public Archives.

Originally, it was the Winter Garden Dance Hall and then Winter Garden Lanes. There was a fire in 1950, and the top floor of the building was removed. The bowling alley was eventually moved to a different location, according to the Butte Archives.

It was always the plan for Finch-Johnston to take the bookstore over, and since 2012, she has taken the number of books in the store’s inventory to 40,000. All books in the store are used and selected carefully by Finch-Johnston and her five part-time employees, save for a few Butte and Montana books.

The store also offers rare antique and vintage books that can be found in a glass case near the front of her store, many of which haven’t been digitized and can’t be found online.

Finch-Johnston said her favorite part of owning the bookstore is finding the books people are looking for.

“I have to say, I didn’t think I was a salesperson until I started working in the bookstore,” she said.

However, this doesn’t mean that you can’t walk into Second Edition Books and get a recent best-seller. Near the front door is a display that showcases certain books that may have been out for a while but are still pretty popular, such as “Where the Crawdads Sing” and “All The Light We Cannot See.”

The bookstore, which is Butte’s biggest at roughly 8,000 square feet, according to Finch-Johnston, has a wide selection of used books, and many sections that are unique to Butte, such as a mining and geology section and an Irish section.

Since COVID, Finch-Johnston said she’s had a lot more business than before. “When all our festivals were canceled for the summer, I thought that would be bad. But, no, we were busier than we ever were.”

She attributed this surge in customers to the fact that more people are reading and that more people are coming to Montana.

In fact, she said that at least once a summer, someone will come in and ask her, “Do people in this town read?” And every time, it takes her aback.

The store is organized by section and then alphabetically by author, Finch-Johnston said. She added that the bestselling books in the store are the western paperbacks.

“We try to cater to most all interests,” she said.

In the back corner of the store is a nook for children, filled with books ranging in reading level from board books for babies to chapter books for older kids, and a comfortable place for children to sit.

Finch-Johnston holds a bachelor’s degree, master’s degree and completed four years of Ph.D work in physics, and enjoys reading science and history of science books. She also enjoys reading fiction, and likes most of Jane Austen’s novels, which she calls a “bookstore owner cliché.” Her favorite is “Persuasion.”

In terms of merchandise, Second Edition Books sells branded mugs, and T-shirts with the outline of the state of Montana with the words “one in a million” on them. Both items were designed by Finch-Johnston’s son.

Finch-Johnston doesn’t have any special plans for Independent Bookstore Day, and her store will be open from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., as usual.

How Novel Books and Art Story Lorry

A former art teacher, Nikki Pontier-Carrels founded her bookstore in October 2020. She closed her brick-and-mortar shop on Main Street on April 3, and is taking her bookstore on the road. The Story Lorry is a moving piece of art on the outside and a renovated RV that is a bookstore on the inside.

“I like to describe it as an ice cream truck except instead of selling ice cream, I’m selling books,” Pontier-Carrels said.

The idea for the mobile store came from Pontier-Carrels realizing there was a need in the community to help people with limited mobility who wanted to come to her store get books. So, why not bring the books to them?

“I had some elderly people come in who thought my store was cute and wanted some books but they couldn’t come visit me very often because they live in an assisted-living facility and are dependent on people to give them rides uptown,” she said. “And I thought to myself, that’s kind of sad, and I bet there are other groups of people that find it difficult to get uptown.”

She plans to send out a schedule to people who subscribe to her email list every month of where the Story Lorry will be at certain times, as well as post on social media. There may be some spots that are regular destinations every month, and some that change, she said.

The beauty of a moving bookstore is that she can visit assisted-living homes, festivals, farmers markets, and other events where people may be in want of a book, she said.

Pontier-Carrels painted one side of the RV with familiar characters from beloved fantasy books. The wall will feature the Cheshire Cat, the lamppost from Narnia, the eye of Sauron from the “Lord of the Rings” series, the sea monster from “1,000 Leagues Under the Sea,” the red balloon from “IT,” and more.

Inside, the RV sells books both new and used, pieces of art and supplies, board games and more. A carpet with stuffed animals and children’s books sits in the corner of the RV where a bed once was and where there was once a bathroom is a sink full of tiny paints and a variety of potty-themed books and merchandise.

Part of the floor near the door is made of hard covers from old books. There are also crafts made from old book pages that decorate the store’s windows. Pontier-Carrels said a lot of credit goes to her husband, who did the bulk of the construction work to the RV.

She said the name for the Story Lorry came from looking for synonyms for “vehicle” in a thesaurus that went well with book-themed words, until they came up with Story Lorry.

A couple of notable sections in the store are “Banned books” and “Band books,” which she said were favorite sections in her brick-and-mortar store.

Because Pontier-Carrels opened How Novel after the pandemic had already started, she said she hasn’t seen an increase or decrease in sales because of COVID, but likely saw a decrease in sales because of customers who walked out when they saw masks were required after the state mandate was lifted because she was pregnant.

Although Pontier-Carrels can’t name a single favorite book, she can name a favorite book from each individual genre.

“I think Butte is such a cool place because I’ve met the other bookstore owners in town, and they’re all really supportive of each other,” she said.

The Story Lorry will make its maiden voyage on National Independent Bookstore Day, she said. The store will be on Park Street at noon and The Springs at 3 p.m.

The Corner Bookstore

When Becky Petrick walked into the Mullen house at 1877 Harrison Ave., she knew it was going to be her bookstore.

“I walked in and knew exactly how it was going to look,” Petrick said.

Built in 1912, the house now known as The Corner Bookstore was kept in the Mullen family until 1996, and is one of Butte’s historic buildings, she said. After that, it housed different businesses, including the Mission Possible Boutique and a salon in the 90s. When Petrick bought the house, it came complete with pink walls and spotlights.

Petrick put in a lot of work into the bookstore’s cozy feel. From painting the walls to thrifting the furniture and creating her inventory of books, tea, candles, and small business-made crafts, it took her about five months from the time the sale closed on the house to the day she opened on Feb. 12, 2021.

“I want you to feel like you’re walking into someone’s home when you come in,” she said.

The store sells exclusively new books, as well as chocolate, crafts from independent artists, book-themed candles, branded mugs, greeting cards and more. The 1,500 to 2,000 square feet of space stays well stocked in new releases.

Although Petrick’s never owned a bookstore, she has a bachelor’s degree in English and a background in retail that comes from working since high school at various grocery stores owned by her family.

Petrick said her biggest customer-base is teenage girls. “They decide what’s in the store,” she said. “Which empowers them, and I love empowering young people and getting them excited about reading.”

In addition to these helpers, Petrick said TikTok has also changed how she buys books. With the rise of “BookTok,” many book lovers-turned-influencers have been informing what others read by posting about books they like. For example, “The Song of Achilles” by Madeline Miller was published 10 years ago, and since it started getting traction on TikTok, it’s reappeared on the New York Times best seller list.

“TikTok has created a community of readers,” she said. “You know, which is great for authors, and it’s great for bookstores. Independent bookstores are doing really well right now.”

The store is organized with different types of books in different rooms. In one room is a section dedicated to Butte books, in another is fiction books, in another is young adult books, and in another is children’s books.

Petrick is a lover of all books, and said sometimes she even goes into the children’s section and reads some of the books because they’re just so funny. Some examples: the Bruce books by Ryan Higgins or “We Don’t Eat Our Classmates.”

Although she likes to dabble in everything so she can make recommendations to her customers in every genre, she said her favorites are non-fiction and World War II fiction.

If she could describe the store in one word, it would be “quirky,” which is exactly how she likes it.

Petrick said that she feels COVID has helped her business. “Pre-COVID, electronic books were much more popular and people weren’t reading as much,” she said. “And then as people were locked down, a lot of people have gotten back to reading.”

The bookstore is also host to a writer’s group every other Saturday.

The Corner Bookstore will not be holding any special events for Independent Bookstore Day, but will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. like usual.

