Have you ever had trouble locating a specific tombstone at St. Patrick’s Cemetery? Well, that problem may be closer than ever to being solved.

For the past two years, software engineering classes at Montana Technological University have been working on a program in partnership with the Butte-Silver Bow Public Archives to help people locate gravesites at St. Pat’s.

“St. Pat’s is really difficult to navigate,” said Aubrey Jaap, director of the Archives. “It is really not labeled at all, and there are some lots without any graves.” Jaap has been the point person working with the class on the project.

The idea, Jaap said, was the brain child of the late Jim Sullivan, who was a member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians. Sullivan was committee chairman for the St. Patrick’s cemetery restoration project during his membership, and although he’s passed, Jaap said the AOH has been very supportive of the project.

Doug Galarus, the Tech professor who took on the project almost three years ago and is still helping head it today, said Sullivan wanted to make St. Pat's better, and that he'd previously been in touch with someone at Tech to help with St. Pat’s irrigation challenges.

He had the idea that maybe technology could be used in some way to help find gravesites more easily, Galarus said.

"I don’t think he had any idea what that might be or what the possibilities were," Galarus said of Sullivan, and said that an email from Sullivan got forwarded to Galarus' department shortly after he started at Tech in the fall of 2020.

"I had plenty of other things to do, but at the same time, this was kind of right up my alley," Galarus said. "I'd done similar things for apps for first responders using maps and geo locations."

At first, Galarus said he just introduced the project to his senior design class, where the project received little interest the first time around. The second time around, he had a team of two students who took on the project as a research opportunity for no credit, and together, they took the app to a place where it piqued other students' interests.

One of the students has graduated, but Will Augustine, a senior at Tech said that what he originally saw as a research opportunity quickly turned into something he was invested in because of the impact he realized it could make.

"I was tasked with the doing it and the farther I got on it, the more I realized the impact it has not only to the Archives, but to the Order of Hibernians and really everyone that wants to find someone," Augustine said.

Galarus started introducing the project in multiple classes, including senior design, web science and User Interface Design/User Experience Design.

"And it's worked very well," Galarus said.

He said he became invested in the project not only because of the impact it can have, but because it gives the students real-life experience and something to put on their resumes.

Galarus said he has tried to find a grave at St. Pat’s with just a paper map provided by the cemetary, and he makes all students working on the project do it too. He calls it a “walk in their shoes.”

“I send them with a map and task them with two individuals they need to find, and when they do that, they realize it’s a challenging problem,” Galarus said. “There may be one student who finds both individuals pretty easily, and some that find one, and a few that flat-out can’t find them, and it really points out challenge of problem.”

His students can attest to that. Tucker Kane, 23, is a senior in Galarus' web design class this semester, and said he spent one and half to two hours trying to find headstones in St. Pat's Cemetery.

"It's very hard," Kane said. "It really gives you insight into why the project matters and why it needs to be expanded."

This year's senior design class was so interested that they ran with the app and took it to a place where it can be used on tablets, purchased by the Archives, and taken to the cemetery.

Jaap said the Archives has five tablets, to be launched this summer, which can be rented with collateral and taken to the cemetery.

Because has been somewhat of a marathon relay race with different classes picking up the torch from the one before Jaap said she can’t be sure how quickly or even if the project will grow.

“We’re still figuring out the logistics of that,” she said. “I’m not sure if there’ll be another class to pick it up, but it really just depends.”

Who knows? In the future, Jaap said, other cemeteries may be interested, if the project were to get big enough.