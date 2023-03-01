A blood lead study conducted by Butte Superfund’s Residential Metals Abatement Program shows decreased blood lead levels in Butte children ages 1-5 years since 2003.

Part of RMAP’s Medical Monitoring Program is to complete six medical monitoring studies over a 30-year period to evaluate the effectiveness of RMAP, according to Amanda Bailey, a participating member of the Ramboll Group, the medical monitoring working group that examines blood lead levels as part of RMAP.

RMAP is designed to reduce residential exposure to potential sources of heavy metals such as lead, arsenic and mercury.

The program approaches this by looking into sources of heavy metals, such as mine-related sources, lead paint and lead pipes, among others. RMAP works to sample and mitigate sources of heavy metals in places like yard soil, indoor dust, attics and earthen basements.

Priority is placed on homes where children six years of age or younger, pregnant or nursing mothers, or other potentially sensitive groups reside.

Bailey presented at last week’s Citizens Technical Environmental Committee meeting about the results of the second medical monitoring study, which took place from 2012-2017, and showed how it compared to the first study, which took place from 2003-2010.

Bailey said she is currently working on a third study.

CTEC Vice President Joe Griffin said that the amount of blood lead samples collected in Butte is unique to anywhere else in Montana.

“It's been really interesting,” Griffin said at the CTEC meeting. “When we first started, we looked around Montana for a reference population, and there wasn't one at all. I mean, Butte’s kind of unique in the amount of blood lead data that's been collected. It's probably unique in the United States.

Phase 1 collected about 6,700 records for all ages, including 3,500 records for kids 1-5 years old, 2,202 of which were in the study area. Bailey said the study areas were the populated areas of town and not just inside the boundary of the Butte Priority Soils Operable Unit.

In Phase 2, 3,392 records were collected, 2,558 were collected for children ages 1-5 years old and 2,330 of those were in the study area.

One difference between the Phase 1 and Phase 2 studies is that in Phase 1, capillary samples were collected and analyzed in a lab.

The samples for Phase 1 also had a detection limit of one microgram per deciliter. In Phase 2, samples were collected using the LeadCare II Kit, which enables providers to get a result right away and can prompt immediate follow up that's needed, but they also have a higher detection limit of 3.3 micrograms per deciliter.

Rosalind Schoof, who was principal on the study, said since the beginning of Phase 1, there was a steady decline in blood lead levels overall and the percentage of elevated lead levels.

She said the declining levels combined with the higher detection limit resulted in a mean or median of the data being less informative because most of the data from Phase 2 was below the detection limit.

“So instead of focusing on means, which were evaluated during the Phase 1 study, the Phase 2 study focused on the percentage levels that were above this reference value of five micrograms per deciliter, which was also evaluated in the phase one study,” Schoof said.

She added the threshold of five micrograms per deciliter is not a health-based value, and is a number that comes from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that was current at the time of Phase 2. She said it represents “an upper percentile of blood lead levels measured throughout the US, and so it's just used as a reference for comparison.”

“The Phase 1 study looked at a number of data analyses just within the Butte data set, and the Phase 2 study continued those analyses,” she explained.

One recommendation the researchers came to during Phase 2 was to do venous sampling confirmations for blood lead levels that tested over 5 micrograms per deciliter. Recently, the Butte-Silver Bow Health Department hired an environmental health nurse who can do venous confirmations right after a sample tests high, rather than having to arrange for them to come back at a later date.

This is important, she said, because sometimes the capillary tests, which consist of a finger-prick can test for a higher blood lead level than it actually is because of something with higher lead content being on the finger, such as dirt.

Bailey explained that there were significant variables in the study, including age, neighborhood and season. For instance, 12-month to 35-month-olds had higher blood lead levels than kids 36-60 months, those living Uptown had higher blood lead levels than those living in other neighborhoods, and there were higher blood lead levels in samples taken during summer and fall than spring and winter.

She also said that nearly all the samples used for the program came from Butte’s Women, Infants and Children program, a low-income program, so that the results aren’t really representative of the entire community.

Schoof said that based on the Phase 1 and Phase 2 data, she was confident blood lead levels in Butte are declining, and the group is still trying to answer the question of what is causing the decline.

For one thing, she pointed out that blood lead levels have declined all over the country because of federal regulations on things like lead paint, but also said it was important to note that Butte is going to look different than the rest of the country because of things like house-age and poverty.