Big shoes to fill: Archives director retires after 32 years, Jaap to take the role

Ellen Crain’s career at the Butte-Silver Bow Public Archives as director started with a newspaper ad. Although she wasn’t an archivist, she had an affinity for history and had done historical research through college as well as conducted independent historical research contracts for environmental and mining companies.

“The guy at job service said to me, ‘Well, this job looks janitorial. You have to sweep, you have to keep things tidy, you have to shovel your own walk.’ I said, ‘Yeah, pretty janitorial.’” Crain said. “He was more right than wrong.”

Thirty-two years later, 64-year-old Crain is retiring from the Archives and leaving a legacy of hard work and passion behind.

President of the Butte Archives Board Brian Holland has been on the board since 1996, about six years after Crain started. He said she will be sorely missed.

“She’s done a fantastic job,” Holland said. “Especially when you think of what she started with.”

When Crain started as archives director in January 1990, the Archives called the then 90-year-old Quartz Street fire station home for over nine years. Under her direction, structural improvements were made to the building in 1992, and shelves to hold the Archive’s collections, which were previously kept on the floor of the basement, were added in 1996.

She was instrumental in the effort to garner public support for the Archives’ acquiring of bonds to rehabilitate the building and construct a new addition on the east side. The bonds totaled $7.5 million, according to Butte-Silver Bow Finance and Budget Director Danette Gleason. “It’s completely due to Ellen’s work ethic and dedication,” said the Archives’ assistant director Aubrey Jaap. She started at the Archives in 2007, around the same time the effort began, and has worked with Crain for about 15 years. “Working under her has been inspiring," Jaap said.

Along with the building, the number of people who use the Archives has expanded. Since Crain started as archives director, the number of visitors has gone from 300 people a year to 5,000 physical visitors a year. The Archives also receives about 2,000 online requests per year processed by Archives staff.

Crain explained that the job does require getting your hands dirty. “Because I mean, we do a lot of dumpster diving,” she said. “You know, people do not keep their tons of paper in the dining room,” she said, adding that many of the personal documents in the Archives’ collection were stored in cellars, attics and barns.

She doesn’t mind this, though, and in fact appreciates the diversity the job offers. Although the bulk of the Archives’ documents are government records, Crain said its “gems” are often the personal papers— the journals and correspondence— that the staff at the Archives finds in these places, or that people bring in to the Archives.

“You don’t have to be an archivist to be in charge,” Crain said. She added that organization, knowledge of Butte’s history, and an ability to build relationships with people are all important skills for the archives director to have.

“We are big on public service in this building,” she said. “And people bring us their stuff because they trust us and they know who we are.”

According to Jaap, Crain is good at this aspect of the job.

“She relates to peoples’ stories,” Jaap said. “She’s a good listener. Everyone who comes in feels like Ellen knows them, and she does.”

Crain has done work in the community outside of her job, too. Over the years, she’s helped to expand the National Historical Landmark District, been on the board of Humanities Montana, and co-edited three books about Butte’s history. She's also received several awards for her work in Butte, including the Governor's Humanities Montana Award in 2019.

“I don’t believe that without Ellen’s influence, we’d be as recognized as we are today,” said longtime board member Marissa Newman. She said scholars, diplomats and authors have visited the Archives over the years, all because of Crain.

Included in these notable visits is when the then-president of Ireland, Mary McAleese, visited Butte and donated $5,000 to the Archives in 2006 to improve the building because of the documents she and her team discovered there that couldn’t be found elsewhere.

Crain’s favorite part of the job, the part she gets to do less often, is research. She spends more time working on the budget, paying bills and writing grants.

Her next adventure will include biking, hiking and getting out on Montana’s beautiful waters. “I live in the great state of Montana,” Crain said. “And I am going to enjoy every minute of this summer.” She said she hasn’t had a summer off in many years.

As Crain enjoys her retirement, a new director will take her place. A director gets selected after the Archives Board conducts interviews and makes a recommendation on a candidate to the Butte City Council of Commissioners, who vote on the candidate. The Chief Executive gets the final say, and can either accept or decline the recommendation, Holland said.

The Archives Board voted unanimously to recommend Jaap to become the new archives director, according to an announcement made at Crain's retirement party Friday. The decision will be voted on by the Butte-Silver Bow Council of Commissioners and Butte- Silver Bow Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher at the April 6 council meeting.

"It's very exciting," Jaap said Friday of the board's decision.

