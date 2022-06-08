B-SB Board of Health authorizes contracts; COVID fatality count increases slightly

The Butte-Silver Bow Board of Health authorized contracts and updated the COVID-19 fatality count at its monthly meeting Wednesday.

The health board also authorized an annual contract between the Butte-Silver Bow Health Department and the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services to help ensure the “oversight and provision of immunization services for children, adolescents and adults.”

Butte-Silver Bow Health Officer Karen Maloughney said the budget for the contract was higher during COVID-19, but is now back to pre-pandemic levels. She said the money will be used for regular outreach.

“We’re really trying to get back to encouraging people to get vaccinated [against] all those vaccine-preventable illnesses,” Maloughney said. “So we don’t have other things crop up.”

She also said since COVID, DPHHS is finding people are more hesitant to get vaccinated, not just from COVID, but from other diseases.

“They’re seeing a lot more people needing a lot of encouragement to get vaccines,” Maloughney said. “A lot more time is being spent with them.” She also said they’re noticing many adults don’t realize people need to get vaccinated throughout their lives, not just during school.

She said COVID immunizations for Butte-Silver Bow were up to 66%, but they’re expecting these numbers to go down once vaccinations are released for babies six months and older, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is projected to approve at the end of this month. She said the health department pre-ordered these vaccines.

Maloughney also said the COVID fatality count is now at 134, but is expected to go up after reconciliation, which happens when the county is alerted after someone is found who didn’t die in a hospital or wasn’t initially known to die of complications from COVID.

In addition to the vaccine contract, the board of health authorized a contract between the health department and DPHHS for HIV medical case management.

“This money provides us with the opportunity to provide case management to HIV positive individuals that qualify for the program and it also provides us with the ability to provide emergency assistance if needed to our case management,” said the health department’s community health division director Tina Randall. She said emergency financial assistance includes things like gas cards, food cards and emergency help with a utility bill, given certain requirements are met.

Of the allocated money, there is a maximum that can be spent on clients, and the rest goes to administrative expenses, Randall said.

The board also authorized a contract between the health department and DPHHS to provide home visiting and family support services under the Nurse-Family Partnership evidence-based home visiting model in Butte-Silver Bow.

Lastly, it moved to authorize a language change to the Maternal and Child Health Block Grant Program to designate the health department as a family planning clinic so it can hold a limited pharmacy license and so its nurses can continue to dispense standing-order medications once the health department terminates its family planning contract with DPHHS and starts its contract with Bridgercare, a non-profit clinic in Bozeman.

The contract with Bridgercare is set to start July 1, and is happening due to a Title X funding change announced earlier this year.

The board of health will take a hiatus from meeting in July, but plans to meet again at 7 p.m. on Aug. 10.

