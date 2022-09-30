Atlantic Richfield agrees to complete its cleanup of Anaconda smelter site

The Atlantic Richfield Company signed a consent decree agreeing to complete its cleanup of the Anaconda Smelter Superfund Site in Deer Lodge County. The decree was filed in district court in Butte on Friday and signed by the state on behalf of the Department of Environmental Quality.

The 300-square-mile Anaconda Smelter Superfund Site was polluted by decades of copper smelting activity. It polluted the soils in yards, commercial and industrial areas, pastures and open spaces throughout the site and also contaminated creeks and other surface waters at the site, according to the Environmental Protection Agency’s website.

The closure of smelting operations in 1980 left large volumes of smelter slag, flue dust and hazardous rock tailings that have had to be secured through a variety of remediation methods. The EPA put the Anaconda Company Smelter Site on the Superfund program’s National Priorities List to address the contamination in Sept. 1983.

Per the consent decree, Atlantic Richfield has agreed to complete several remedial activities it has undertaken at the site since the 1990s.

These include finishing the remediation of residential yards in Anaconda and Opportunity, cleaning up soils in upland areas above Anaconda and eventually the closure of remaining slag piles at the site, according to a press release sent out by the Montana Department of Justice on Friday afternoon.

The estimated cost of the remaining work is $83.1 million, according to the press release. Atlantic Richfield will pay $48 million to reimburse the EPA Superfund Program for EPA and Department of Justice response costs, and will pay approximately $185,000 to the U.S. Forest Service for oversight of future remedial activities on Forest Service-administered lands at the site.

So far at the site, all domestic wells and water supplies have been tested or remediated within the site, over 3 million cubic yards of waste have been removed from the community and consolidated onto Atlantic Richfield property and over 5,000 acres of the former smelter facility and disposal areas have been capped and revegetated, to name a few.

“I was born in Anaconda the same year the smelter closed and while I never saw smoke coming out of the Smokestack that still stands over Anaconda, I know what it represents,” U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich for the District of Montana said in the press release. “It is a symbol representing the hard work of many Anacondans, including members of my family, that built our town. But it’s also a symbol of a Superfund site that has existed for far too long. If the Smokestack represents our past, this consent decree represents our future. Many people, some who are no longer with us, worked diligently to get us to this point and I’m grateful beyond words for all of their work. Our water will be cleaner, our soils will be purer, our slag will be covered, and our future will be brighter because of this historic agreement.”

The consent decree filed Friday in Butte is subject to a 30-day public comment period and approval by the federal court, according to the press release.

The Department of Environmental Quality is also required to separately put the consent decree out for public comment. The state’s public comment period will run concurrently with the federal public comment period.