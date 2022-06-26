Butte Archives celebrates Butte's contributions to World War II

Butte’s contributions in World War II were immense — at home and overseas. The metals below the town’s surface played an integral part in winning the war.

As for the men and women of Butte who served, their sacrifices were monumental as well with some making the ultimate sacrifice. More than seven decades have passed, but their service to our country remains revered.

“Butte, Montana in World War II” is now on display throughout the summer at the Butte-Silver Bow Public Archives, 17 W. Quartz St. The exhibit honors the Butte men and women who served in WWII and puts a spotlight on the Mining City’s role in supporting the war effort through its strategic metals.

Aubrey Jaap, Archives director, said several Butte residents requested this vintage display. She and her staff were happy to accommodate as the facility has numerous WWII artifacts and resources.

“We are anxious to show everyone this particular display,” said Jaap. “Butte played a prominent role in World War II.”

Some of the artifacts include scrapbooks assembled by Butte High’s vice principal, Stanley “Midge” Griffith. During the war, the Butte educator compiled newspaper articles on all the Butte High students who served in WWII.

Also featured will be Ernest Charles “Chuck” Richards’ WWII footlocker. Richards, long-time owner of Richards & Rochelle Men’s Store in Uptown Butte, was a sergeant in the Marine Corps and served in the Pacific.

Uniforms from every branch of the military will be featured, along with some items from the extensive WWII collection of Dr. Mike and Lee Driscoll. The Driscoll collection includes flags, field telephones, jackets, war equipment and more.

The Archives will also note the contributions made by women serving at home and abroad. “And, don’t forget” added Jaap, “the women who worked at the Anaconda Smelter during WWII.”

Jaap hopes this newest Archives display will encourage Butte residents to share stories of their ancestors’ contributions to World War II. Residents are asked to stop by or call the office at 406-782-3280. The display will be open to the public during regular business hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Speaking of stories, the content featured below includes just a sampling of the many facts, statistics and acts of heroism of that era, all centered around Butte and its people. All were found within the pages of The Montana Standard.

—Corp. Kirby Worley, 23, had already served three years with the U.S. Army and had been discharged just five days before the Dec. 7, 1941 attack. He was not a civilian for very long as he reenlisted two days later.

—George Tregear was a private serving at Pearl Harbor on the “date which will live in infamy.” The 18-year-old had enlisted just a few months prior. In a 1977 Montana Standard interview, the Butte man told a reporter that he was in the mess hall on the morning of Dec. 7, 1941, and recalled that “there were so many nightmares that day.” The private, along with others, were ordered to get to their stations, but he said “there was nothing there but burning planes.” In the midst of the attack, Tregear saw one man on fire underneath a truck. “I tried to pull him out,” he said, “but all I pulled out was an arm.”

—Just six days after the attack on Pearl Harbor, Butte’s U.S. Army recruiting office began operating 24 hours a day.

—It was announced in The Montana Standard on Dec. 11, 1941, that all Butte mines would operate seven days a week, and all miners would work a six-day week.

—There wasn’t a lot of “tidings of comfort and joy” on Christmas Day 1941. “War drew a cold, grey brush across the celebration for the Prince of Peace,” wrote Fred Steiner of The Montana Standard. Steiner went on to report that the “average home was solemn … the icy tentacles of war hung with those of winter from the eaves.”

—Following the fall of Bataan in the Philippines on April 9, 1942, Japanese troops forced approximately 66,000 Filipino and 10,000 U.S. soldiers to take part in a grueling 65-mile trek that would later become known as the Bataan Death March. Some would not survive the eight-day march. Among the U.S. troops were at least five Butte men — Sgt. Thomas Stafford, Sgt. George Banfield, Corp. Louis Remark, T/Sgt. Joseph Chebul and Sgt. Hayes Bolitho. The memories remained vivid to Banfield. In a 1992 interview with The Montana Standard, the soldier said, “If you appeared weak, you would be shot, or if you dropped out of line, you were shot.” Banfield, who was 174 pounds when he enlisted, would spend the rest of the war as a prisoner of war. He weighed 87 pounds when liberated from a POW camp.

—The USS Lexington, nicknamed the “Blue Ghost,” had the distinction of being the first American aircraft carrier sunk during WWII. The ship was heavily damaged by the Japanese during the Battle of the Coral Sea May 4-8, 1942. Aboard the ship during the infamous battle were 2,770 crew members, of which 216 died, including a Butte sailor, Gene Chapman. His mother, Rosalie Chapman, later joined the Women’s Army Auxiliary Corps. The Butte woman, who had two other sons serving, had this to say to a Montana Standard reporter about why she joined: “I am alone now and I could not think of any better way to serve my country and to join my sons who are fighting.”

—Jack Dever, a sailor who served aboard the USS Lang, was just 18 when he entered the service on Feb. 5, 1943. While in the Pacific Theater, the sailor participated in several major naval battles, including at Tarawa, Leyte Gulf and Okinawa. Dever had a great 21st birthday — on the day of that important milestone he received his discharge papers.

—Some Butte mothers and fathers mourned the loss of not just one, but two beloved sons. Seven sets of Butte brothers were killed in World War II. The siblings were Harold and George Johnson, James and William Duggan, Francis and John Bermingham, James and George Dougherty, Bruce and John Gibson, Holsey and William Johnson, and Michael and Nicholas Jozovich.

—In an effort to help with the war effort, Scrap Salvage Campaigns were held throughout the country. Materials such as used metal, rubber, burlap bags and rags were in high demand. Throughout the entirety of the war, Butte residents, young and old, did their part on numerous occasions. Commenting on their volunteerism, a Montana Standard reporter wrote that “the committee and all of the volunteers worked without profit and without pay to the last man so Butte could help give America’s fighting men the tools and weapons of war.”

—On Easter Sunday 1942, a group of women started a Butte chapter of the American Women’s Voluntary Service. Two years into the war, the women had provided more than a half-million American servicemen and women coming through Butte on the trains gifts of gum, fruit, candy, cigarettes, magazines, writing materials and more.

—Lt. Frank McCarthy of Butte survived the Dec. 7 attack at Pearl Harbor. He was not so lucky several months later. A 1940 graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy, the young lieutenant was severely injured while serving in the Pacific Theater. He was transported to a California military hospital, where he died July 10, 1942. He would have turned 25 the following week.

—Thirty-one employees of the Hennessy Department Store served during World War II.

—Aerial gunner and photographer Sgt. Everett Bureson, 22, became a first-time father April 20, 1944, when his wife, Blanche, gave birth to a baby girl, Diane Margaret, in Butte. Sadly, that same day, Sgt. Bureson was killed in action in North Africa. Before the war, he was a clerk at Safeway.

—Omar Bradley, a five-star U.S. general, was an Army captain when he led federal troops into Butte 104 years ago. His mission was to halt the labor unrest escalating in the Mining City. That didn’t mean fun and games were off the table. Bradley played pitcher and sometimes catcher for Company F of the 14th Infantry in the Butte Commercial League. According to a July 4, 1944 article, former Butte baseball players still remembered Bradley as an active competitor. He would become one of the leaders of D-Day, the Allied invasion of Normandy on June 6, 1944. Less than a year later, the general commanded 43 American divisions across Europe.

—Lt. Vivianna Cronin, a nurse serving in the European Theater, was headed to Butte to visit her 14-year-old brother, John, who was ill with rheumatic fever. Instead, she arrived on the day of his funeral. Still mourning the loss of her brother, the Butte woman began her journey back overseas on Aug. 21, 1944. A graduate of Butte High School and St. James School of Nursing, the young woman died, along with about 25 other people, in a plane crash six days later on Aug. 27, near a military air base at Prestwick, Scotland. Buried at the Cambridge American Military Cemetery in England, she was 27 years old. Six months later, death would visit the family once again when the young nurse’s father, Frank, died of a heart attack on his way to work.

—Pfc. Robert R. Harvey was 22 years when he was killed Nov. 17, 1944, near Apweiler, Germany. He had enlisted on Dec. 17, 1942, and was with the 102th Infantry Division, B Company. Pfc. Their motto was "Distinction, Valor, Marksmanship."

—Capt. James S. Bertoglio, a Walkerville native, was born March 3, 1917, to Antone and Mary Bertoglio. He graduated from medical school at the University of Michigan on Dec. 23, 1943. Three days later, he was sent to basic training. By Aug. 20, 1944, Capt. Bertoglio was headed overseas to serve with the 329th Medical Battalion. On Jan. 10, 1945, Bertoglio, along with five medics, were killed in Germany by friendly fire.

—SSgt. Michael P. O’Hara was 30 years old and married when he enlisted in Butte on Aug. 27, 1942. A popular athlete and a star football player in the Butte-Anaconda Independent Football League, he served with an Army Air Force unit. A radio operator with the 315th Troop Carrier Group, he was killed March 24, 1945, near Rees, Germany.

—While serving in the European Theater, Melvin Best spent a total of 13 months as a prisoner of war – the last POW camp being Stalag VIII-D in Teschen, Poland. According to a newspaper article, Best was “anxious to return to Montana to go hunting with his father.”

—Germany officially surrendered on May 8, 1945. One day prior to their surrender, Pfc. Foster L. Porter of Butte was killed in action while serving in Germany. Porter, a Boy Scout as a young teen, had graduated from Butte High in 1943. Before joining the Army, he was a manager of Butte’s American Theater. Prior to his death, he had already been awarded the Silver Star and Purple Heart. He was 19 years old.

—The war in Europe had already ended when another 19-year-old from Butte, Pvt. Arthur Hoveland died June 2, 1945, near Krefeld, Germany. Hoveland, along with seven other soldiers, became ill after drinking wine poisoned by the Germans. All but Hoveland sought medical care.

—Pfc. Robert Opacich lived in Butte’s Dublin Gulch before he enlisted on May 22, 1942, and was an actor before the war. As a member of C Company, Opacich, a combat engineer, was involved in Operation Market Garden, an unsuccessful Allied attempt to shorten the war. Just 20 years old, he was killed by enemy fire while crossing the Waal River. During the failed mission, around 18,000 Allied troops were killed, wounded or captured. German casualties reached around 13,000.

—At 33, Technical Sgt. Foy Rush was an older serviceman when he enlisted in Butte on Aug. 26, 1942. Born to Riley and Henrietta Rush in 1909, Rush was a top turret gunner with the 351st Bomber Group. His plane was shot down Oct. 4, 1943, but his remains were not recovered. To honor his memory, Rush’s name is on the Walls of the Missing at the Netherlands American War Cemetery in the village of Margraten.

—It was “all in a day’s work” for Sgt. Dennis Scanlon, an emergency combat engineer, on Dec. 20, 1944. The 25-year-old Butte miner, serving in the European Theater, reportedly took out three Nazi soldiers, captured a Nazi captain, and helped blow up a bridge near Martelange, Belgium. Even more amazing was the fact that it was Sgt. Scanlon’s first day of combat. The Army reported on Scanlon’s heroism in The Montana Standard, Jan. 19, 1945.

—It was estimated that from May 1941 to February 1945, residents of Butte-Silver Bow bought $33,293,413 in war bonds.

—Howard Brecktel, a 1942 graduate of Butte High School, was a casualty of World War II. Before his enlistment, he worked for Currie Tire. It was reported that Brecktel was taken prisoner around Dec. 20, 1944, but died in a German POW camp Feb. 6, 1945. He was 23 years old.

—Michael and Margie Fitzpatrick received word on Feb. 27, 1945, that their 27-year-old son, Lt. Lawrence Fitzpatrick, a graduate of West Point, was killed in action Feb. 16, 1945, while stationed in France. A month later, through a news release, they learned of their son’s heroism during the December 1944 siege of Bastogne. A platoon leader with the 506th parachute infantry regiment, Fitzpatrick was a respected leader. “Although immeasurably outnumbered, it was troops like Lt. Fitzpatrick and his men who repulsed the enemy’s incessant attacks, halting the German ‘Grief Offensive’ and eventually turning it into a costly withdrawal,” reported in a news release.

—Once the war ended in the Pacific, Marine Corporal Roy Babich decided to share what he experienced during the invasion of Okinawa, which had been began on April 1, 1945. In a letter home to his wife, Shirley, he wrote “I relived every bit of my life in just a few minutes. It was the strangest feeling I’ve ever had.” Babich told his wife, as he and his fellow Marines reached the beach, he felt relief to be on solid ground. “I was scared those first few hours and more so as we progressed inland,” he explained. Babich had reason to be scared. With snipers coming from every direction, he and his fellow Marines, had to hike six miles uphill in just over an hour, all the while dodging bullets. “I grew a lot of grey hairs in just a few hours,” he admitted.

—Pfc. Nicholas Jozovich was born Aug. 7, 1920, to Michael and Clara Jozovich, and had five siblings. Married to Dolores Guidoni Jozovich, the young Butte man enlisted Jan. 20, 1942, and was attached to the 9th Armored Division. He fought in the Battle of the Bulge, one of the most decisive campaigns in the European Theater. Just weeks before the Germans surrendered, Jozovich was killed in action April 14, 1945, near Breitingen, Germany. Two days later, his younger brother Michael would die in the Pacific Theater.

—Lt. Lois Irene Jernberg was awarded the Bronze Star in the spring of 1945, by Gen. George Patton. The medal was for “gallantry in the performance of duty as an Army nurse.” According to the official U.S. Congressional Record of April 26, 1945, Jernberg, who served in the European Theater, was the first Montana woman to receive such a distinction. On that day, Rep. Mike Mansfield of Montana said: “To my fellow Montanan, I can only say we’re proud of you.”

—Who needed social media when miners had access to this communication device? Mining City residents knew the war in Europe had ended because at 7 a.m. Tuesday, May 8, 1945, the mine whistles reverberated across the Butte Hill.

—From October 1940 up to May 1945, the Butte Draft Boards processed more than 22,000 men and women from Silver Bow County.

—Italy was where Lt. Walter Harrington spent much of his service time. A B-25 Mitchell bomber pilot, Harrington was a veteran of 70 missions against the Germans. Among the many medals the lieutenant received was the Distinguished Flying Cross for heroism. Prior to the war, Harrington was an employee of The Montana Standard.

—It wasn’t revealed until the war in the European Theater had ended, but Butte’s Citizens Defense Corps had a secret room equipped with emergency telephone, radio and messenger service on the third floor of The Montana Standard, which was located then at 121-125 W. Broadway St. Apparently, only 50 of the 2,000 CDC members were privy to this particular control room.

—On May 17, 1944, Mr. and Mrs. Paul Fourtner received word their two sons, Russell, 23, and Paul Jr., 22, had both died in a Japanese prisoner-of-war camp. The Butte men were captured during the fall of Corregidor May 1942. On Aug. 21, 1945, the grieving parents learned that both sons were actually “alive and safe” after being liberated from POW camps, and were headed home to Butte.

—It is estimated that Butte lost nearly 250 of its young people in World War II. Some would be buried at sea, while others’ final resting place would be on foreign land. Still more were returned after the war and their remains interred in a Butte cemetery.

—Marine Corp. Jasper Dawson was taken prisoner by the Japanese on Dec. 8, 1941, in Beijing, China. Nearly four years later, the war had ended in the Pacific but Dawson and his fellow prisoners were not liberated until Oct. 20, 1945. The Fukuoka No. 3 prison camp (Tobata) where Dawson was held was on the island of Kyushu. He credited his survival on the rigid conditioning he received in basic training. “It’s a tough proposition to keep your back straight while your stomach is stuck to it from emptiness,” he explained. “But our outfit, the North China Marines, lost fewer men because we stuck together in the face of man’s worst enemy, starvation.”

—When her only son, Corp. William Long, was shipped to the Pacific Theater, Hazel Shea Long decided, at the age of 45, to join the Women's Army Auxiliary Corps. After basic training, she served at the Hamilton Field Air Force Base hospital in Novato, California. The Butte native died a year later in California and was buried at St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

—“I am so happy to know that I am going to live in a country free of terrorism, poverty bomb-dealt death.” Those were the words of Darinka Milovich Milodragovich, a native of Yugoslavia, and wife of Capt. John Milodragovich, after arriving in the Mining City on March 8, 1946. She was Butte’s first war bride. The couple wed June 3, 1945, in Florence, Italy.

—Butte photographer C. Owen Smithers Sr., served in France during World War I. On Feb. 25, 1942, Capt. Smithers was called once again to active duty and for the next four-and-a-half years was an Army signal photographic officer. While in service to his country, he was awarded the American Theater ribbon and a commendation ribbon.

—Seaman Clifford “Ted” Geach, 22, was the first of Butte’s war dead returned to his hometown for burial. His remains, along with 3,011 other Americans, were brought back to the U.S. via the USAT Honda Knot, the first funeral ship of WWII. Waiting in Butte for his return were his six brothers, Jack Geach, and John, David, Raymond, Henry and Paul Bennett. Seaman Geach was buried at Mount Moriah Cemetery on Oct. 20, 1947. He died July 21, 1945, while serving in the Marshall Islands.

—On Memorial Day 1948, a World War II monument at Mountain View Cemetery was dedicated. Sponsored by Silver Bow Post No. 1 of the American Legion, the memorial included the names of some of the men and woman who died on foreign soil. The monument also included the American Legion emblem with the words, “To The Memory Of Our Honored Dead Who Rest In Foreign Places.”

