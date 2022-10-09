Black Rock Mine newest Archives exhibit

Autumn brings with it cooler temps and an abundance of fallen leaves, along with a host of new and vibrant colors. With summer gone and the fall season now upon us, the Butte-Silver Bow Archives decided to switch it up as well at 17 W. Quartz St.

All summer, visitors stopped to view the “Butte, Montana in World War II” exhibit. Now on display is the “Butte & Superior Company’s Black Rock Mine.”

The project was headed by the Archives’ new assistant director, Clark Grant, and features photographs not seen publicly before.

Recently digitized, these historic photographs are part of the Clemente Liva collection. Liva, who was a watchman at the Badger State Mine, was also an accomplished photographer.

“These stunning images of the Black Rock Mine and its surrounding landscape were scanned from the original glass plate negatives,” said Grant, “and are presented in large format prints on metal.”

Photographs are just part of the comprehensive exhibit.

According to Grant, the exhibit also features a complete listing of men injured or killed in the mine, along with mineral samples pulled from the mine’s depths. There’s also a section on the semi-pro baseball team that competed in the Butte Mines League from 1918 to 1927, the Black Rocks.

“The team was often pretty low in the standings,” said Grant, “but beat Bozeman pretty often.”

To complete the display, numerous informative panels, maps, and newspaper clippings are also arranged throughout the building.

“They help to tell the story of this remarkable mining operation in great detail,” said Grant.

Speaking of great detail, there are several items of interest to share about this “mine of the past,” which was located just above the Butte neighborhood of Meaderville. For instance:

The Black Rock was a significant mine, and at its pinnacle reached 3,600 feet. The mine and mill employed an estimated 2,200 men with most working underground.

A patent for the Black Rock was filed with the U.S. Land Office in Helena on July 12, 1880. The applicants were W.A. Clark, Joseph K. Clark, Charles S. Warren, Henry S. Clark and John C. Belk.

By April 1886, the shaft had reached 150 feet below the surface. The mine employed 25 men and reportedly was “looking fine.”

Eighteen months later, it was at 250 feet and had a “sufficient quantity of ore.”

The Butte Inter Mountain reported on Oct. 4, 1893, that the late James Tuohy had bequeathed the Sisters of Charity of Leavenworth, Kansas his interest in the Black Rock Mine.

By 1903, the mine was 400 feet deep and plans were underway to go farther, to 1,000 feet. The reason being was to open a copper vein. Officials believed “recent developments in that district demonstrated that there is an abundance of copper below the silver zone.”

The main minerals to be found in the Black Rock’s depths were zinc, lead, manganese and silver. The mine’s biggest moneymaker was zinc and in 1906, it was discovered at the 800-foot level.

It is estimated that at least 67 miners lost their lives at the Black Rock Mine. Tragedy struck the mine on Sept. 3, 1911, resulting in the deaths of six men, Charles Green, Leo Chevrier, Patrick O’Neill, Daniel Sheehan, James Lee and Daniel Shea. The cage, filled with steel drills, plummeted 1,200 feet, killing all but Green instantly. He would live only a few more hours. No sooner did the accident occur did mining officials report that the men were at fault for the accident, as the men boarded an overcrowded cage which was a direct violation of the rules. In 1918, three men were killed at the 1,400-foot and authorities deemed the tragedy accidental. The earth gave way and John Chambers, James Conboy and William McCuiston “were caught beneath the falling earth and timbers.”

The Butte Mines League was comprised of six teams, A.C.M., Elm Orlu, North Butte, Timber Butte, Colorado-Pittsmont and of course, Black Rock. Prior to competing in this league, the Black Rocks were part of the Butte Amateur League. The Black Rocks also successfully competed in hockey for several years.

Sports may have been a favorite extracurricular activity amongst the Black Rock miners, but the crew also made time to form a glee club, as well.

The Butte Miner reported on Dec. 17, 1916, that the Black Rock was the largest zinc mine in the world. At that time, 1,300 men worked within its depths, with another 500 men working above ground. That year, the mine yielded nearly 200 million pounds of zinc.

Not surprising, during World War I, the mine had the distinction of being the world’s largest zinc producer.

It was announced on Nov. 20, 1930, that operations at the Black Rock would be suspended. The news was not a big surprise, as Butte and Superior had been slowing production for several months.

The Black Rock, like so many mines, was dismantled and their remnants buried underground. Two of the mine’s headframes, though, stood the test of time. Residents need to look no further than the Anselmo Mine, which is where one headframe now rests. Another was shipped to the Sunshine Mine in Kellogg, Idaho, which closed in 2001.