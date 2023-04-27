What does it take to put on the biggest Arbor Day ever?

For Anaconda-Deer Lodge County, the answer is 750 students in third- through 12th-graders, more than 1,500 native plants and shrubs, 200 pizzas, and a lot of people eager to make it happen.

Arbor Day, which translates to “tree day,” is typically celebrated on the last Friday of April each year. This year, that’s April 28, and for Anaconda-Deer Lodge, it’s a day worth celebrating.

Anaconda-Deer Lodge Chief Executive Bill Everett – who gave the event the title of "Best Arbor Day Ever" – said that over the last couple of days, various people have dug about 1,600 holes for trees.

Last fall, the idea was “kick started” when the county had a group of high school students plant about 175 trees. The county provided lunch from the local Pizza Hut – albeit, fewer pizzas – and the day was a success.

Friday will hopefully be a repeat, but on a much larger scale.

“This is a monumental step for Anaconda-Deer Lodge County. We’ve done most of our clean up, and now we’re moving into reforestation,” Everett said.

“It’s the first step – a small step but a huge step – toward restoration.”

There are $4 million earmarked from the Natural Resource Damage Program for restoration in Anaconda as part of the $13.3 million settlement it struck with British-Petroleum-owned Atlantic Richfield Company in 2008, according to NRDP project manager Ray Vinkey.

Vinkey said that in the consent decree, Stucky Ridge Wilderness Management Area and the Mount Haggin Wildlife Management Area were to be remediated, and now other sites in Anaconda are due to be restored. He said he could see another 1,000 or 2,000 trees could be planted this year after Arbor Day.

The NRDP is donating 544 trees, some from the Montana Tech Nursery where the trees have "locally adapted seed sources," and some from the state nursery in Missoula.

He said the NRDP is “just getting started” as far as using the $4 million is concerned.

Vinkey also said the event wouldn't have been possible without the involvement and collaboration of the county, the school district, Atlantic Richfield and the NRDP, and that all the entities worked really well with each other.

"This is going to be a really fun event that brings in a lot of members of the community," Vinkey said. "It's really a great example of cooperative restoration."

The funds have been there for about 10 years, said Anaconda Superfund Coordinator Carl Nyman, but restoration must come after remediation, and it became apparent last summer that Anaconda-Deer Lodge was ready to ease into this next phase.

The county has spent between $4,000 - $5,000 in tools, and Atlantic Richfield has donated 1,000 trees, meaning there will be about 1,544 trees total, Nyman said.

Eleven species of native trees will be planted: Rocky Mountain Juniper, Douglas Fir, Big Sagebrush, Rubber Rabbitbrush, Chokecherry, Wax Current, Black Cottonwood, Ponderosa Pine East, Ponderosa Pine West, Large Willow and Buffaloberry, to be divided between six sites.

Nyman said the goal was to make sure each person had about two trees to plant.

“The smelter’s been shut down for 43 years,” Nyman said. “And there’s been natural recovery. The trees and shrubs and grasses have been returning somewhat on their own, but it’s not a diverse representation of several different species,” adding that planting more trees will get the vegetation back to the diversity of species that once populated the area.

Three hundred and fifty-five trees will be planted at Upper Works, 300 at the Galen Highway Trailhead, 155 at the softball complex, 287 east of the golf course, 165 at the Lower Hill Cemetery and 282 east of Washoe Park.

More than 30 years ago, after Anaconda’s smelter closed, local high school students at the time planted trees and shrubs on the C Hill and A Hill, and those living in the area as adults today get to see the fruits of their labor.

One of these adults is Erik Swanson, the principal of Anaconda Jr./Sr. High School.

“It’s personal for me,” Swanson said. “I remember when I was in school, after the smelter shut down in the '80s, planting trees, and now seeing the trees we planted on the C Hill and A Hill. I think it’s important for our students to be involved, with what it’s doing for our environment.”

Superintendent of Anaconda School District, John Sullivan echoed Swanson’s sentiments.

“It’s a great community event and great to get the kids involved,” Sullivan said. “Hopefully the weather holds out and everything goes great.”