An Ri Ra cancels Friday performances from Irish Music Masters, The Prodigals due to rain

After a double rainbow and hours of rain, the organizers of the 17th (inconsecutive) An Ri Ra Montana Irish Festival cut the Friday musical acts short, leaving the Irish Music Masters and The Prodigals unable perform that night.

The festival’s music chair, Tom Powers, said the decision to close the stage early is one the An Ri Ra board has had to make a handful of times, and also one of the most difficult.

“There was so much water on stage, it became unsafe,” Powers said. “It gets to a point where you’re fighting a battle of diminishing returns.”

He explained that the first time organizers shut down the stage and dried it off, performers' start times were pushed back 30 minutes, which meant the musical act that followed had to shave time off their performance. To shut down and dry off again would set back the festival further and force each of the last two acts to shave time off their performance, dwindling their sets to around a half hour each, Powers said.

“It’s a decision we make with an abundance of caution,” he said. He added that while the people are always disappointed they don’t get to see the acts, that disappointed is amplified for the musicians.

“The musicians love doing what they do,” Powers said.

Irish Music Masters, comprised of five of the “best Irish musicians in America,” is very excited to play in Butte, said lead singer Cathie Ryan. She said that in some way, every person in the quintet has some connection to Butte. Most of them have played An Ri Ra before.

“This is the place that all musicians want to play,” Ryan said, explaining that the volunteers create a “community” for the musicians that play there, making sure they’re fed, warm even in the rain (via the tents) and have a place to “hang out” with their fellow musicians.

“They understand what’s important: community, music and culture,” she said.

Group member Seamus Egan, who’s performed at An Ri Ra before, wrote a concept album in 2010 both about Butte and his family’s history, titled “Shamrock City.”

Egan said that his great great-uncle, Michael Conway, traveled to Butte from Ireland around 1913, and was beat to death by two police officers in 1916.

It was a story his father told him many times growing up, Egan said. He eventually went on a quest to find his relative’s gravesite, he said, which consisted of many trips to Butte and grew a love of the city and its history.

“It’s great to get back here,” Egan said. “It feels like coming home. I feel very welcomed.”

Lori Maloney, whose late brother, William “Bubba” Maloney, is one of the namesakes of the festival’s stage, is the An Ri Ra board’s hospitality chair, and has been on the board almost from the very beginning.

“I have to herd these cats,” she said of the musicians in one of the tents behind the Original Headframe. “I love when they leave happy.”

The festival, which debuted in 2003, was canceled in 2020 and 2021 because of COVID-19, as most of Butte’s festivals and celebrations were during the pandemic.

“It’s like Santa Claus came in August,” Maloney said of the festival being live again.

The Prodigals and Irish Music Masters are set to perform Saturday night at the Original Headframe, at 7:50 p.m. and 9:20 p.m., respectively (weather permitting).