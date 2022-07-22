American Foundation for Suicide Prevention holds 10th annual conference in Butte

Mental health providers, advocates and citizens alike were invited to attend the 10th Annual Conference on Suicide Prevention Friday at Butte High School.

Starting at 7:30 a.m., booths for the conference’s sponsors were set up with informational materials for attendees, with presentations starting in the auditorium at 8 a.m.

Jennifer Preble of AFSP kicked off the lineup of speakers, noting that AFSP is “all volunteer work.” She pointed to a picture on the projector screen of volunteers with the Montana chapter, saying, “These are all people who have been impacted by suicide or the loss of suicide.”

The conference comes on the heels of the implementation of the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline on July 16, a number similar to how people call 911 for a medical emergency. The 988 replaces the former longer, 10-digit number.

Montana has been in the top five states for highest suicide rates in the country for almost the last 40 years.

The most recent report available online from the state’s suicide mortality review team, from 2016 cited several reasons for that.

“Access to lethal means (firearms), alcohol, a sense of being a burden, social isolation, altitude, undiagnosed and untreated mental illness, lack of resiliency and coping skills, and a societal stigma against depression, all contribute to the long-term, cultural issue of suicide in Montana,” according to the report.

Montana has a high rate of gun ownership, and 63% of all suicides in the state involve a firearm, compared to the national average of just about half. Sixty-three percent of Montana youths who completed suicide used a firearm compared to the national average of 39%.

According to a research brief from the Center for Children, Families and Workforce Development at the University of Montana, rural areas have a much higher rate of suicide than more urban areas, at 20 per 100,000 in rural areas compared to 11.1 per 100,000 in urban places.

Montana also has the highest risk of veteran suicides, at a rate of 68 per 100,000, compared to 17 per 100,000 nationally. In 2016 a quarter of suicides in Montana were among veterans.

Between 2005 and 2014, suicide was the No. 2 cause of death for kids ages 10-14, adolescents 15-24 and adults ages 25-44, the report found.

Dr. Len Lantz – a psychiatrist – who founded the conference, spoke after Preble, detailing how the conference started and how it’s evolved since then.

Lantz said that “good, local journalism,” is the seed that planted the idea of the conference. In 2012, Cindy Uken of the Billings Gazette wrote an award-winning series on suicide in Montana.

“You know, our problem with suicide is real,” Lantz said. “And I already knew Montana had a high suicide rate, but reading those articles made me angry.”

Because he was already running the Montana Psychiatry Conference, he had leadership skills and management experience. Since there was no statewide suicide prevention conference at the time, he decided to create one.

The first one was in 2013, and in 2016, the Montana AFSP got involved. In 2019, Lantz’s daughter and wife brought to his attention that both conferences were taking up too much of his time, so he passed the baton to the AFSP to host.

In 2020, when the organization was supposed to host the conference for the first time, COVID struck, so it switched gears and hosted it virtually. It was also virtual in 2021.

This was the first year the AFSP got to hold the conference in person.

After Lantz, there were multiple speakers who talked about a variety of things from the risks of suicide at “pivotal transitions” throughout life, such as the transition from active military duty, high school to college, or to retirement.

Speakers also spoke about the new 988 line, the Zero Suicide American Indian Grant, the school screening program for suicide prevention in Montana and the prevelance of suicide among veterans.

There was also a panel discussion and trainings. Providers attending the entire conference earned 5.75 Continuing Education Units to put toward their license.

During the 2021 legislative session, a proposal to spend $1 million on suicide prevention efforts, similar to a proposal included in the budget of Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte, though with a different funding source, was voted down.

— The Lee Montana State Bureau contributed to this report.