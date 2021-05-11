Alley Rally in Butte is back starting May 18

After a summer hiatus last year due to the pandemic, the popular Alley Rally in Butte is coming back with the same look and location it had in 2019.

The garbage drop-off program will be staged in an open lot off of Shields Avenue, just below the Belmont Senior Center, and will again be managed by Butte-based Community, Counseling and Correctional Services Inc.

It opens next Tuesday and will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, through Aug. 3. It will be closed on Mondays.

For several years now, the county’s Community Enrichment Department has placed large garbage containers at a certain locations in Butte during late spring and summer so people can dispose of garbage, debris and yard waste without going to the county landfill north of Rocker.

In 2018, the containers were moved to different sites around town and were only open Fridays and Saturdays. Instead of being more convenient for people, many had a hard time finding it from week to week.

But the Alley Rally has usually been a hit with the public and the location and arrangement with CCCS in 2019 worked well, said Assistant Community Enrichment Director John Moodry.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}