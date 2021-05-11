Alley Rally in Butte is back starting May 18

After a summer hiatus last year due to the pandemic, the popular Alley Rally in Butte is coming back with the same look and location it had in 2019.
The garbage drop-off program will be staged in an open lot off of Shields Avenue, just below the Belmont Senior Center, and will again be managed by Butte-based Community, Counseling and Correctional Services Inc.
It opens next Tuesday and will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, through Aug. 3. It will be closed on Mondays.
For several years now, the county’s Community Enrichment Department has placed large garbage containers at a certain locations in Butte during late spring and summer so people can dispose of garbage, debris and yard waste without going to the county landfill north of Rocker.
In 2018, the containers were moved to different sites around town and were only open Fridays and Saturdays. Instead of being more convenient for people, many had a hard time finding it from week to week.
But the Alley Rally has usually been a hit with the public and the location and arrangement with CCCS in 2019 worked well, said Assistant Community Enrichment Director John Moodry.
“We believe in it,” Moodry said Tuesday. “It’s a good service to provide the community.”
Under an arrangement recently approved by commissioners, the county will pay CCCS $30,000 to staff and manage the site, with a daily visit by a county official to ensure operations are running smoothly.
CCCS runs the Butte Pre-Release Center and other prison programs in Montana, but it does not use pre-release residents or anyone under jurisdiction of the Montana Department of Corrections to staff the site. It hires people outside of the corrections system.
“They are local hires,” Moodry said.
The county had staffed the sites with summer help in previous years, but officials approached CCCS in 2019, knowing it owned a site next to an old red warehouse off of East Iron Street below the Belmont Center that was already fenced. East Iron Street connects with Shields Avenue just south of the Berkeley Pit viewing stand.
CCCS workers are responsible for keeping the site clean, ensuring vehicle loads are covered and making sure items can be disposed at the site. People must take paint, batteries, old tires and some other items directly to the landfill.
There will be a recycling container for metal, Moodry said, that will be emptied by H&H Trading. McGree Trucking will remove and replace filled containers.