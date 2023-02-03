If you can see the audience, they can see you. Be silent backstage. Don’t touch props that aren’t yours. Don’t touch or poke your head through the set wall.

Thirty-one Anaconda students ranging in age from 5 to 17 years old sat in the theater of Anaconda Jr./Sr. High School and listened to these rules Thursday evening, before their off-book rehearsal of “Johnny Appleseed.”

The two touring actor/directors provided by Montana Children's Theatre made quick work turning the school's wooden stage into an apple-tree-laden backdrop, with soft fabric made in the image of blue skies above green rolling hills and treetops adorned with red apples.

This show marks the first MCT production to grace Anaconda since 2020 because of COVID-19.

Copper Village Museum and Art Center in Anaconda has brought MCT to the community 23 times since 1990, according to Dory Larew, tour logistics associate at MCT.

Each show can accommodate up to 64 kids, Larew said, and the group travels to approximately 120 communities in Montana and 1,000 communities nationwide from January to May each year.

The kids work hard for the week MCT is in town, rehearsing every day from 3:45 to 8 p.m. during the school week — except for Monday, when part of the time is devoted to auditions.

One of the touring actor/directors in Anaconda this week, Joshua Bennett, said the rehearsals go from 3:45 to 5:45 p.m. for the whole cast, which then gets a 15-minute dinner break. The younger kids, who play the apple seeds, then go home and the rest of the cast rehearses from 6 to 8 p.m., Bennett said.

Anaconda homeschool student Katherine Kellogg, 15, plays one of the show’s leads, Younger Johnny, and said this was her first time doing MCT in several years.

“In a week, they make pretty good progress with this many kids,” Kellogg said. She said she feels about 75% ready for the shows Saturday, but with Friday’s dress rehearsal left, she could get closer to 100%.

Ingram Swimley, 16, who plays Older Johnny and goes to Anaconda High School, said he was surprised to get the main part.

“It’s been a really good experience,” he said.

The last time MCT came to Butte was in 2005, Larew said. Orphan Girl Children’s Theatre hosted the theater group from 1992-2000, she said, and Butte Central Catholic School hosted for a few years after that until the last time in 2005.

For a $3,000 base fee, MCT will send two touring actor/directors to put on a show, including an audition, five days of rehearsals, up to three workshops and two shows at the end of the week.

Larew said there are many reasons communities choose not to invite MCT back, including money and resources. She added that sometimes, communities will say that after doing the show with MCT for a number of years, they can do it on their own.

“Usually it’s a matter of money or interest,” Larew said.

Larew said most communities are trying to break even, and some do, some make money and some lose money. She referenced one community in Connecticut that makes money by bringing MCT down as a summer camp and charging attendees $300 a head.

Kim Lorengo, the music teacher at Anaconda Jr./Sr. High who’s been the pianist for MCT shows for what she approximated was 20 years, said there were a lot of homeschool students involved this time around. MCT held one workshop in Anaconda this year; an acting workshop for homeschool students.

“It’s nice to see them and the kids we teach do something like this,” she said.

The touring actor/directors who went to Anaconda, Bennett and Christian Watts, said this is their first year in the position at MCT, and Anaconda is their fourth stop this season.

They wanted to get involved in MCT, they said, to not only inspire students who aspire to be actors in the future, but also to give them and those who don’t skills that help them in life.

“A lot of schools don't have a good arts program,” Bennett said. “And so it’s nice to bring theater to kids who don't usually get to experience it … This helps to give them the tools and the knowledge to be able to do theater later and not only that, but just help them in life as well. It teaches them to listen and follow directions and be able to understand that if something's not their prop, don’t touch it. It teaches them to have fun and work together as a team.”

The organization sponsoring MCT must provide housing for the touring actor/directors for seven days, whether that be a hotel or host families. The sponsor can also choose to charge admission or ask for donations to get into the show, and all the proceeds of that go to it.