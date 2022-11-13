‘A community of belonging’: B’nai Israel kicks off Historic Gathering Places Tour

Those interested will be able to take a tour of five historic Butte landmarks Nov. 19, thanks to the Historic Gathering Places Tour put on by the B’nai Israel Cultural Center. Tickets for the tour are $15, and grant admission to all five places.

Temple B’nai Israel, the Mother Lode Theatre, Masonic Temple, Knights of Columbus and St. Patrick’s Catholic Church will all hold tours of their buildings.

Tours will begin on the hour at each facility, the first at 10 a.m. The last tours will begin at 2 p.m. Participants may choose to start at any one of the five locations.

Janet Cornish, board member of the B’nai Israel Cultural Center, said the tours stem from the history of each of the five buildings being “a community of belonging” for their respective congregants.

“And so we thought that was a really important part of our cultural heritage that immigrants very often would form groups with people of similar backgrounds in order to feel more at home,” Cornish said.

“There were some people who were very tied to their religious communities. And so the buildings that were built here to accommodate those groups were quite grand and at a scale that rivaled what they had experienced in Europe and other places in the states. So I think that in doing this, what we’re doing is honoring … our communities’ roots.”

Although Cornish said she and other members of the B’nai Israel Cultural Center aren’t sure yet if the tours will be an annual thing, this year they wanted to keep the tours in the neighborhood of Mercury, Park and Galena streets.

Each tour should last under an hour, giving the participants enough time to get from one building to the next and possibly grab a bite to eat at some point, Cornish said.

Because of the ages of the buildings, not every building will be accessible to people with disabilities, and bathrooms may not be available to use in every building.

She stressed how the tours wouldn’t be possible without the support of the Butte-Silver Bow Public Archives, which is a sponsor. The Archives provided volunteers, information, research and photos of each building to be used on the posters and tickets, among other things.

NorthWestern Energy is also a sponsor and designed the tickets as well as the tour’s promotional materials.

Participants will be able to ask questions at the end of each tour.

Tickets are now on sale at the Archives, and any remaining tickets can be bought at any one of the five tour sites on the day of the event.

TEMPLE B’NAI ISRAEL

Cornish, Glenn Rafish and Dave Canty, all members of the synagogue, will most likely lead its tour, Cornish said.

The synagogue is the only remaining of the three that originally stood in Butte. Erected in 1903, the building is 119 years old. It was dedicated on February 26, 1904.

On the tour, participants will learn about the architectural features of the building, Cornish said, like the arch, the stained glass windows and the memorial lights.

Cornish also said they’ll talk about the contributions of the Jewish community to Butte, like how the first and third mayors of Butte were Jewish.

Though there is just a handful of members of the temple who live in town, they take pride in maintaining the building.

KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS

Bernie Boyle of Knights of Columbus said he will most likely be giving the tours.

Boyle said it made sense to include the 105-year-old building in the tour, given its long history in Butte and its location in the neighborhood.

“It needs some work,” Boyle said of the building. “But we’re in the process of getting it fixed up.”

Participants of the tour will be guided through all three floors of the building, Boyle said.

“We’re excited,” Boyle said. “There are a lot of people who were born and raised in Butte that have never been in the building at all. It’s kind of sad in a way because at one time, Butte had nine Catholic grade schools and that’s where they played all their games, in the basement of the KC.”

One part of the building Boyle said is particularly special is the gym in the basement, and the pictures hanging there.

He said there are about 1,200-1,300 pictures hanging down in the gym from Butte’s Catholic schools and public schools that are blown up and laminated.

“You have to see the old gym to appreciate it,” Boyle said.

MASONIC TEMPLE

A number of people will give the tour of the Masonic Temple, said Master Mason and Shriner Joe Morris.

“Many people have expressed interest in touring the Masonic Temple building,” said Master Mason and Shriner Mark Zora. “We haven’t been open to the public very often if at all, and with all the interest we heard over the year … we wanted to do our best to give people opportunity to see the temple in this activity.”

One thing Morris and Zora said is that touring the 120-year-old, four-floor building will involve climbing a lot of stairs. Although there is an elevator, it is “very old” and the original elevator, so they won’t be using it for the tour because they don’t want to pack it full.

“But the building has been kept up very nicely by our organization over the last 100-and-something years,” Morris said. “It is in good condition for its age.”

Morris and Zora said the first, second and fourth floors will be the areas used for the tour. The first floor, they said, has the kitchen and meeting area, the second floor is the Blue Room, where the Masons meet and the fourth floor is the Red Room, where the Shriners meet.

“The ballroom has had quite a few public events,” Zora said. “But the part we’re going to tour is the part that has been used almost exclusively by members over the past 100 or 120 years.”

MOTHER LODE THEATRE

Sandra Mellott, the Mother Lode Theatre’s patron services manager, said she will most likely give the tour.

Unlike some of the other buildings, which may have limited or no access to their bathrooms, Mellott said their bathrooms will be available to use and are Americans with Disabilities Act accessible.

Mellott said that on the Mother Lode’s tour, participants will be guided through the purpose of the building, architectural features and its history, including how it was originally built by the Masonic Bodies in 1923. The Masons built the six-story Masonic Temple and an adjoining 1,200-seat Temple Theatre to conduct ceremonial service.

The Masons have a 95-year agreement with the Mother Lode that ballroom is still jurisdiction of Masons and Shriners.

She said the tours will also focus on “things behind the scenes that people don’t get to see in a theater if you’re an audience member.”

“So we’ll probably go backstage,” Mellott said.

ST. PATRICK’S CATHOLIC CHURCH

Seaneen Prendergast, pastoral assistant at St. Pat’s, said that she and parish secretary Pam Sholey will give the tours.

Prendergast the church would like to show on the tour things people don’t normally get to see.

“We’re unique in the fact that all kinds of people go to church, but there are certain parts of the church that nobody goes in and sees,” Prendergast said. “Plus, a lot of people seem to think that once you go into the church you can only go so far. A lot of people think you can’t go into the sanctuary, which you can, just not during mass.”

Participants can expect to learn about the church’s history and the relics it holds, including some first-class relics, which are pieces of bone, teeth or body parts.

Other than the guided part of the tour, Prendergast said they also want to let people roam around on their own and go places they may not have been before, like the sanctuary. She also said they want to answer questions people have about church.

“There are some really cool things for people to see, like the floor of sanctuary is marble,” she said. “We just want people to know about church and history.”