21 graduating high-schoolers awarded 2022 Mariah’s Challenge Scholarship

After two years of COVID-19 restrictions, 21 high school seniors who committed to abstaining from illegal drug use and underage drinking were honored at an in-person Mariah’s Challenge Scholarship Ceremony on Wednesday in the Montana Tech Library’s auditorium.

Mariah’s Challenge was officially launched on Feb. 2, 2008, in honor of Mariah Daye McCarthy, a 14-year-old girl who was hit and killed on Oct. 28, 2007, by a 20-year-old man driving under the influence of alcohol. She was walking with two friends to her house for a sleepover at the time. Her friends lived through their injuries.

Leo McCarthy, Mariah’s father, founded Mariah’s Challenge to educate kids and their parents about the dangers of drinking and to foster a change in Butte, a town with a long history of alcohol use and abuse.

“Mariah’s Challenge is something that has, in my opinion, changed our community, I think, top to bottom,” said emcee Paul Panisko at the ceremony. “I think kids growing through it have changed, I think adults have taken their consequences a little bit more seriously and changed.”

McCarthy said that kids usually become aware of Mariah’s Challenge in high school, which usually spurs a conversation with their parents. If they choose to accept Mariah’s Challenge, they are committing to not use illegal drugs or drink underage, and to not get into a car with someone who’s been drinking.

Teenagers who successfully complete the challenge can apply for the scholarship during the spring of their senior year. McCarthy then interviews each applicant and chooses who will receive the scholarship based on a senior’s adherence to the challenge, as well as their character and community commitments. It’s not based on grades, financial need, or leadership/achievement, according to the Mariah’s Challenge website.

The Mariah’s Challenge Scholarship Program is a private non-profit operated through the Mariah Daye McCarthy Scholarship Foundation. To date, the program has given out roughly $400,000 in scholarships to students bound for post-secondary education who adhered to Mariah’s Challenge.

The ceremony was, in one word, emotional, with emcee Panisko, keynote speaker Ray Rogers and Leo McCarthy, all tearing up.

Sniffles could be heard throughout the auditorium when they played an almost seven-minute video of Mariah, starting with scenes of her in 1998 and watching as she grows through the years.

In Rogers’ speech, he pointed out Bill Foley, a friend of his and Leo McCarthy’s, who made an agreement about a week after Mariah’s death with his then 4-year-old daughter Delaney Foley to stop drinking if she agreed to never drink.

Bill Foley hasn’t had a drink since. And this year, Delaney Foley will graduate high school with a Mariah’s Challenge scholarship. They were two of the first to accept Mariah’s challenge.

McCarthy acknowledged in his speech at the ceremony that the Mariah’s Challenge Class of 2022 has lived through some trials and tribulations including COVID, remote learning, lack of social contact, and losing friends because they refused to drink. He said that although the last four years were tough, they were an investment in the students’ greatness.

“You’re Butte’s heart, Butte’s soul and Butte’s future,” McCarthy said before the recipients were handed their certificates. He also thanked Butte and Butte residents and businesses who’ve been supporters of Mariah’s Challenge, and helped make it what it is today.

This year, each recipient earned a $1,000 scholarship to be used in the first year of attendance at a four-year college, trade school or vocational school. They also received a copy of Leo McCarthy’s book, “One October Night,” about the night Mariah McCarthy was killed and the effects that followed, as well as a wristband, angel pin with the Mariah’s Challenge logo, and a coin with a picture of Mariah on one side.

