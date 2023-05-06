This year, 15 students collectively from Butte High School, Powell County High School and Jefferson High School will receive their Certified Nursing Assistant certificates before they graduate high school, thanks to Highlands College’s Foundation of Healthcare program.

According to Kinsley Rafish, the public education coordinator at Highlands, this is the college’s first school-to-work program, which means students are working toward completing the 13-credit certificate while attending high school. She said the course was offered to Butte Central High School, but there wasn’t any interest from students this time around.

Rafish said the program was developed for students to become CNAs specifically because surrounding care facilities in the area expressed a need for CNAs.

“The industry is really looking for CNAs right now. So that was one reason that we went this route.” Rafish said.

Butte High students Keelie Markovich, 17, and Jasmine Richards, 18, said they both took the course because they’re interested in the healthcare field and they thought it would be a good way to support themselves in college. They said they were told they could make $17 - $20 an hour as CNAs.

Both students graduated Highlands on Friday and high school June 1. Markovich plans on attending Montana State University and going to pre-dental, while Richards will be attending Tech and working toward applying to its nursing program.

The students learn how to do basic CNA work, according to Peale, meaning things like taking blood pressure and oxygen.

To earn the certificate, students must complete an online Introduction to Healthcare course, and an in-person Foundations of Healthcare course, where they need to participate in skills labs and 25 clinical hours at the Butte Veteran’s Home and St. James Hospital. All students taking the course also become CPR certified.

The course was free. The county gave money to cover the 11 students from Butte High who took the course, and Accelerate Montana, a rapid-training program, paid for the remaining students from Deer Lodge and Boulder. Rafish said it costs $1,450 per student.

The course is rigorous, though, according to the instructor, Patience Peale. On top of attending high school and extracurriculars – which Peale said many students did – the two courses for the Foundations of Healthcare certificate take place outside of school hours, including a couple of ten-hour days on the weekend and time after school.

“They have to be kind of a high achiever to do dual credit and sports and high school,” Peale said. “It’s a pretty rigorous schedule, and some of the students are taking both courses at the same time.

“We go through two chapters a week – so it’s pretty fast – and then we have the clinical lab. We spent two 10-hour days doing the skills test.” She added that all students passed the class. Soon, the will take their certification exams, which are separate from the course.

The program is meant to benefit both the care facilities and students attending the program. Not only do the homes receive more CNAs, but the students graduate high school with a certificate that can either launch them into the workforce or help them make money while they’re in college, Peale said.

“It’s a great opportunity for them to enter the healthcare workforce and get their feet wet,” she said. “So it’s a really great experience for them. It will hopefully create a workforce for the assisted-living nursing home facilities in town, so it’s not only helping students but creating a workforce for them as well.”

Markovich and Richards said the course was manageable in terms balancing workload with their schedules once they were used to it.

“I think we were all like stressed out about it,” Richards said. “And then we kind of got the hang of it. I think all in all it was like a pretty simple course for somebody that procrastinates a lot … And definitely if they're scared, they can definitely do it.”

Markovich said although she enjoyed working at both places, the veteran’s home was her favorite because she really got an opportunity to get to know the patients.

She also said she enjoyed learning from experienced professionals, and made her more excited about her future in healthcare.

“I was nervous at first,” Markovich said. “But the hospital has great CNAs.”

Rafish said the program has students lined up for next semester, and will have a student from Anaconda Jr./Sr. High School.