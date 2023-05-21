The Martian(2015, Science fiction) Matt Damon, Jessica ChastainFXM, 5 p.m.
Give a Girl a Break(1953, Musical comedy) Gower Champion, Debbie ReynoldsTCM, 6 p.m.
Think Like a Man(2012, Romance-comedy) Michael Ealy, Jerry FerraraVH1, 7 p.m.
Apollo 13(1995, Historical drama) Tom Hanks, Bill PaxtonSundance, 8:30 p.m.
Here Comes the Boom(2012, Comedy) Kevin James, Salma HayekCMT, 8:30 p.m.
Deep Blue Sea(1999, Science fiction) Thomas Jane, Saffron BurrowsVice, 9 p.m.
Predators(2010, Science fiction) Adrien Brody, Topher GraceBBC America, 9 p.m.
Shrek Forever After(2010, Children) Mike Myers, Eddie MurphyNick, 9 p.m.
Straight Outta Compton(2015, Biography) O'Shea Jackson Jr., Corey HawkinsBET, 9 p.m.
Curious Caterer: Grilling Season(2023, Mystery) Nikki DeLoach, Andrew W. WalkerHallmark Movies & Mysteries, 10 p.m.
Deep Blue Sea(1999, Science fiction) Thomas Jane, Saffron BurrowsVice, 11 p.m.
School of Rock(2003, Comedy) Jack Black, Joan CusackCMT, 11 p.m.