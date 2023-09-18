Ride Along 2 (2016, Comedy) Ice Cube, Kevin Hart FX, 6:30 p.m.
Love, Romance & Chocolate (2019, Romance) Lacey Chabert, Will Kemp Hallmark, 7 p.m.
The Gabby Petito Story (2022, Docudrama) Skyler Samuels, Evan Arthur Hall LMN, 7 p.m.
Red 2 (2013, Action) Bruce Willis, John Malkovich SYFY, 8 p.m.
A Safari Romance (2023, Romance-comedy) Brittany Bristow, Andrew Walker Hallmark, 9 p.m.
Girl in Room 13 (2022, Drama) Anne Heche, Larissa Dias LMN, 9 p.m.
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011, Fantasy) Daniel Radcliff e, Rupert Grint E!, 9 p.m.
My Cousin Vinny (1992, Comedy) Joe Pesci, Marisa Tomei AMC, 9 p.m.
Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981, Adventure) Harrison Ford, Karen Allen Paramount, 9 p.m.
The Fugitive (1993, Action) Harrison Ford, Tommy Lee Jones POP, 9 p.m.
Hollow Man (2000, Science fiction) Kevin Bacon, Elisabeth Shue SYFY, 10:30 p.m.
The Lost Girls (2020, Crime drama) Olivia d'Abo, Jane Widdop LMN, 11 p.m.