Motorcyclist injured after SUV collision

A motorcyclist who collided Friday afternoon with an SUV turning on to Harrison Avenue from A Street in Butte suffered significant injuries and was transported to St. James Healthcare.

There was no word Sunday about his condition.

Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff Ed Lester said the motorcyclist was southbound on Harrison Avenue when a SUV that had been eastbound on A Street turned to head north on Harrison. The motorcyclist struck the SUV on the driver’s side, Lester said.

“The guy on the motorcycle was in rough shape at the scene,” he said. “He had some pretty significant injuries.”

Lester said the collision remains under investigation. The Montana Highway Patrol is assisting.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 2 Angry 0