Morgan Evans, a popular country music singer and songwriter, will perform on stage at the Original Mine Sunday, July 3. Music begins at 7:30 p.m., with opening act, the Ken Rich Band.

Evans, who hails from Australia, is known for such ballads as "One Eye for an Eye," "Like a Tornado," and "Over for You."

An added plus is concertgoers will get a front-seat view as they watch the fireworks shoot off the Big M.

Tickets are $30 and can be purchased at The Depot, 818 S. Arizona St., or call 406782-2102.