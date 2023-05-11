It has been quite the successful season for both the men’s and women’s track and field squads at Montana Tech, and they have the hardware to show for it.

Two weeks after the Orediggers swept the Frontier Conference team championships, the individuals who helped make that happen have been recognized.

“It was a successful season. Team titles are the main focus and we couldn’t have done it without the individual success on our team,” Tech head coach Zach Kughn said.

Kughn earned Coach of the Year honors for both men’s and women’s after delivering team titles.

Overall, Tech picked up 36 All-Conference selections, with 19 for the men and 17 for the women.

Sophomore Dom Maricelli earned Men's Track Athlete of the Year after winning both the 100 and 200-meter at the conference team championships.

On the women’s side, sophomore Abby Clark won Field Athlete of the Year after securing first-place in both the long jump and high jump.

In just its second year as a program, Tech’s track and field team has established themselves in the Frontier Conference.

“We’re definitely over the new program phase, now the target is fully on our back. Our expectation is to win, but it is easier to get to the top than stay at the top so we have to keep getting better,” Kughn said.

Seven Orediggers have already qualified for the NAIA national championships, with hopes that a couple more still have the chance to qualify. The national championships take place in Marion, Indiana from May 24-26.