April 4, 1976-Jan. 17, 2021
Butte-Silver Bow law enforcement has issued a missing person alert for Grace Mattson, 15, who was reported missing Sunday and has not returned home.
Dylan Ray Hunt, 25, of Butte was arrested early Monday afternoon on three counts of misdemeanor theft and three counts of criminal mischief.
Brian Doherty, who has been the county’s fire marshal since 2015, has been tapped as the new chief of Butte-Silver Bow Fire Services.
A missing teen at the center of a lockdown of Anaconda schools Thursday had made comments to friends about prior school shootings and had talk…
Officers were called to the 1600 block of Lowell at 4:30 a.m. Saturday to investigate a report of a female inside a vehicle that was not her own.
- Updated
Two brothers from Montana were among the first to break into the U.S. Capitol while Congress was certifying the Electoral College vote, the FBI said in charging documents.
Oct. 2, 1985-Jan. 21, 2021
The Montana Department of Justice has issued a missing endangered person advisory for 16-year-old Ethan E. Geddes of Anaconda.