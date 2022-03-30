Montana History Foundation announces $212,000 in area preservation funding

The Montana History Foundation granted a total of $212,147 in 2022 preservation grants to 28 projects across the state. The History Foundation’s total amount awarded to date is now over $1.3 million.

“We are humbled by the number of worthy projects seeking funds this year,” said President and CEO Charlene Porsild. “It is an honor to support 28 community organizations working to preserve their history across Montana.”

The Foundation grants up to $10,000 per project. This year, grants will support projects from Flathead to Fallon counties.

Area projects include two in Butte and one in Deer Lodge.

CHINESE CEMETERY

Montana’s Chinese Cemeteries: Translating and Interpreting what Remains, Butte, $10,000: The Mai Wah Society will use MHF funds to translate and interpret Chinese headstones in four cemeteries in Bozeman, Butte, Billings, and Helena. The group will create a website featuring the project’s findings. The Montana History Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charity raising money for history and preservation projects across Montana.

CLARK CHATEAU

Matterport 3D Imaging of the Clark Chateau, Butte, $2,000: The Clark Chateau Museum in Butte will conduct a 3D Matterport Service to document the historic architecture, exhibits, and collections. The photos will be freely available on the Chateau’s website.

OLD PRISON

The 1893 Montana Prison Perimeter Stone Wall Tower Project, Deer Lodge, $9,000: The Powell County Museum and Arts Foundation will repair and reset two of the six original Montana Prison wall towers and restore part of the Prison perimeter wall.

See of complete list of recipients at https://www.mthistory.org/grants/

