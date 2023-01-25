Michael John Gallus: Robbie Knievel: A classic Butte rascal

To the friends of Robbie Knievel, the ones who knew the man: You tell us he was a man of faith. This gives many on the Butte Hill great joy. You will also soon gather on this hill and then intern him at the bottom of it.

As you send him off to heaven, you will make Robbie proud of the way you did it. A good send-off is not just a Butte thing, but it is a thing Butte is good at.

Robbie Knievel was a classic Butte rascal, not just a native son. His father was, too. If all this Hill had was angels and no rascals, it would not be the mystical, magical place it is. The Hill would be more like Big Sky Mountain. Big, beautiful “mountain by day — hill by night” — and crowded. Crowded with the ones that do not like to dig holes as much as we do.

One story that will last the test of time with me is this one: Robbie riding shotgun and warming up his barrel on the tall city lights of Dillon. As I gave the sign of the cross going by St. Rose Catholic Church, I was moving fast. Going that fast on College Road made the street lights above us look like shooting stars that fade out into the night. Still, this was different, but just one way. Each star ended its crossing with the thunder of the gun of Robbie Knievel. It was a cold and beautiful night. Every one of God's stars was bright that night. I sometimes wonder if they can still get that way.

This was all going on as we blew by Dillon on our way to our next sunrise and the ducks of Lima. Like St. Rose herself, the ducks belong to Lima. The ducks of Lima also belong to the hunt we were on. As I look over my right shoulder I am laughing out loud along with Rubber Fellows and Single Cedar Frank. We all still call Fellows this because he once fell from a two-story house and bounced twice before he landed. Frank, I call Single Cedar because of his family's flag, “The Lone Cedar." He also is the only one that keeps reminding me, to this day, that the Lebanese almost beat the Irish here to be the first ones on the Butte Hill.

What I can see behind them two is this: The house lights in the city of Dillon are turning on like dominoes in a perfect row. This is because on this night, Robbie Knievel was a perfect shot. Four out of four is my best guess. Good with a shotgun, bad with a pistol. That is a Butte thing, too. We are not cowboys. We are something else that only Montana has to offer. What adds to our strength is the hill we live on. It is the richest hill on Earth. Rich with hardy souls. The only place on Earth where they let both rascals and angels dance together.

Rest in peace, my childhood friend. Toward the end of our childhood run, we thought each to be a man. We were wrong about that. What we did was wrong, too. Kids and guns will never be a good mix on this hill or any other. That said, you were the first to get your own apartment and the first to leave the hill to chase down those dreams. You must have pocketed many because now that the end is here it will be said — many times over — you were the best that has ever been at something so courageous that only a few could ever do.

This is what I will now do for you. Keep telling stories. This, if you would toss around a few for me as well. My French uncles are rascals too. If you can’t find them with the French, pay a visit to the Greeks.