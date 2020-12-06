Matthew Kiewiet: Ecstatic for the opportunity to serve the Mining City and Southwest Montana

My name is Matthew Kiewiet and I have lived in Butte for one week. Prior to moving, for the past 15 months I worked as a sports reporter at the Independent Record in Helena.

I am not originally from Montana, but I am thrilled to call this beautiful and welcoming place, "home."

One of my goals upon accepting the sports reporting position in Helena was to immerse myself in the community so that I could help deliver a comprehensive high school, college, community and recreational sports presence each day. While the COVID-19 pandemic greatly limited what we were able to do with our coverage, I was able to learn about Montana sports and what Montana sports fans crave.

I am overcome with excitement to be able to apply this knowledge and learn more about the Mining City in my new position of Sports Editor at the Montana Standard.

I grew up near Pasadena, California, but I have not lived there for quite some time. After finishing my journalism degree at Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff, Arizona, I accepted a job as a copy editor at The Bulletin in Bend, Oregon, where I learned the nuts and bolts of daily sports and news coverage, and got my feet wet working in a newsroom.