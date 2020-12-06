Matthew Kiewiet: Ecstatic for the opportunity to serve the Mining City and Southwest Montana

My name is Matthew Kiewiet and I have lived in Butte for one week. Prior to moving, for the past 15 months I worked as a sports reporter at the Independent Record in Helena.
I am not originally from Montana, but I am thrilled to call this beautiful and welcoming place, "home."
One of my goals upon accepting the sports reporting position in Helena was to immerse myself in the community so that I could help deliver a comprehensive high school, college, community and recreational sports presence each day. While the COVID-19 pandemic greatly limited what we were able to do with our coverage, I was able to learn about Montana sports and what Montana sports fans crave.
I am overcome with excitement to be able to apply this knowledge and learn more about the Mining City in my new position of Sports Editor at the Montana Standard.
I grew up near Pasadena, California, but I have not lived there for quite some time. After finishing my journalism degree at Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff, Arizona, I accepted a job as a copy editor at The Bulletin in Bend, Oregon, where I learned the nuts and bolts of daily sports and news coverage, and got my feet wet working in a newsroom.
After two years working on the sports desk as a copy editor and lead designer, my itch to return to the field as a reporter became too strong to ignore. Before I knew it I was packing my belongings into boxes and headed for Big Sky Country.
It seems I have gained an affinity for outdoorsy, mountain-adjacent cities. And why not? The enthusiasm people have for simply being outdoors – whether it be enjoying nature or competing with your friends at a nearby park – is invigorating.
Since moving on from high school and collegiate sports, I have been teaching myself to fly fish. I must not be a very good teacher, but nevertheless.
Baseball was my game growing up. I played through high school and for a year in college at Cal State East Bay, an NCAA Division III (now Division II) school in Hayward, California. After little league – when I was no longer the biggest kid on the team – I was never great. I had good seasons, I had poor seasons, I had disappointing seasons and I had frustrating seasons.
The last year I played competitively, I played a grand total of one inning. It was my favorite team I ever played with. Our motto was, “brotherhood.”
I just love being a part of a team.
And that is what’s so empowering about sports. The physical benefits of exercise are documented, but the social and emotional benefits are also immensely valuable. That’s also why I love working in a newsroom. When a group of people can come together and drive toward a common goal, it’s a rewarding feeling. And that is what will drive my enthusiasm for making complete, in-depth sports coverage a staple at the Standard.
So, what is the best way to both acclimate myself to a new city and produce a robust, panoramic sports page that serves all of Southwest Montana? By connecting with you, the reader. If you’re especially pleased, disappointed, bored, enthused, etc., I’d love to hear from you. If there is someone or something we’ve overlooked, I’d love to hear from you. If you have any questions or concerns at all, I’d love to hear from you.
I think you get the idea.
Matthew Kiewiet is the sports editor for the Montana Standard. Email him at matthew.kiewiet@406mtsports.com or follow him on Twitter @mattkiewiet406.
