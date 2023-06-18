Montana Republicans strove to keep ugliness out of public view at their recent state convention. When embarrassing infighting was likely — the ousting of the Missoula delegation, for instance — the press was barred from the room where it happened.

Perhaps that’s because reporting from last year’s convention revealed how crudely the aptly named “base” treats the few voices of moderation left in their midst. They booed Hamilton legislator David Bedey when he opposed a platform plank to “restore” election integrity and accountability. A college student received similar treatment when she suggested that the party’s plank opposing abortion was too rigid. “I don’t like abortions. But I would rather have regulated, safe and legal abortions than unregulated, unsafe, illegal abortions that we cannot control,” she said, provoking another round of boos.

The intrepid Bedey sided with her, urging exceptions when pregnancy was the result of incest or rape. Belgrade legislator Jed Hinkle objected, “I do not believe the baby should be responsible for the sins of another person, for the crimes of another person.” So re-victimize the victim?

With this level of sense and sensitivity on full display in 2022, this year the powers-that-be probably decided “delicate” matters — like ousting a 90-year-old delegate in a wheelchair, the longest-serving Montana delegate from either party — would be best handled under the cloak of darkness.

Which makes what was deemed acceptable for public consumption in 2023 even more alarming! The convention played like a sequel to “Mean Girls,” only the main characters were adult males. Bigfork legislator Mark Noland strutted about, smirking, in his brand new t-shirt, emblazoned with this pithy observation: REAL MEN AREN’T WOMEN. (On Wednesdays, we wear blue.)

Talk-show host Aaron Flint did his best to imprint his puerile brand on Jon Tester, tapping his microphone to the beat of his oft-repeated “Flip-flop-flat-top.” (Oh, Aaron! That is so fetch!)

But when it comes to mean guys, you simply cannot top coarse-whisperer Stephen Miller, who rode his particular brand of meanness into power as Trump’s immigration policy specialist and overall cruelty consultant.

In fairness to our former president, Miller was mean long before he darkened 45’s doorway. In high school, he jumped into the last leg of a girls’ track event to demonstrate male superiority over females. He notified a friend they could no longer be friends because the boy was awkward, acned and Latino. He campaigned for student office asking, “Am I the only one who is sick and tired of being told to pick up my trash when we have plenty of janitors who are paid to do it for us?”

So who better to keynote Mean Scene 2023? While the Office of Public Instruction repeatedly flashed across a screen as an event sponsor, the architect of the immigration policy that shamed America worldwide for isolating, caging and failing to reunite thousands of children with their parents took the stage. Predictably, Miller waxed vicious once more on immigration, portraying Latinos’ desperate search for safety as “the largest human trafficking issue” ever. (Get out, loser, we’re going shopping.)

But the border is so yesterday in terms of base instincts. Miller turned to today’s top crowd-pleaser.

“You think you’re going to be able to keep the transgender agenda away for another five to 10 years? It’s coming to Montana … fast. And they’re going to try and drive a wedge between you and your kids and your grandkids,” he warned. (It’s like Stephen has ESPN or something!)

“You are not safe here,” he continued. “And if you think Jon Tester is going to protect you — he’s not … he’s going to crucify you.”

Then came the crowd participation piece: “How many dirt farmers do you know that can't tell you what a woman is?” Miller asked. Fortunately, someone with vast dirt-farming experience was in attendance. "Just one!" Billings realtor/legislator Kerri Seekins-Crowe crowed to crowd approval. (Yes, people are jealous, but she can’t help it that she’s so popular.)

Sheesh. With this for the banquet keynote, what was the entrée? Vented spleen? Jeepers, new GOP: You are so CUREL! (I was going to say CRUEL but U R just twisted.)