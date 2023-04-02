It’s been 30 years since Mary Caferro sat in my classroom at Helena’s “vo-tech,” but I see her still as she was then: alert, her blue eyes twinkling, smiling encouragement to me and her classmates, completely engaged in the work.

I didn’t know the rest of her story then — what lay behind her or what lay ahead. I later learned she’d grown up in a working-class Whitefish family, married a man who didn’t treat her right, and left him four children later. Teaching her, I didn’t see the stress of a single mom juggling childcare, staying afloat, and college. I only saw can-do.

I now know what lay ahead. That struggling single mom raised four kids who have college degrees – and more importantly, their mother’s kind heart. She found work advocating for the disabled and disempowered throughout Montana. She is now serving her tenth session as a Montana legislator.

Why did she run in 2004 and keep on running? “Because I love helping people,” she always says. It shows. She is matchless in erasing “the aisle,” a skill that was instrumental in getting Medicare expanded. She is tireless in ensuring Montana’s veterans, disabled, and mentally ill get timely, humane, and affordable care. The young woman who, thirty years ago, worried about her math and communication skills now serves as vice-chair on Appropriations and makes arguments on the importance of uplifting the down-trodden that are simply irrefutable.

So it was hard to listen to this Essence of Yes speak on the House floor last week. Ostensibly, she opposed SB 99, a bill to prevent parents from securing and doctors from providing best-practice care for transgender adolescents. But beyond the bill, she opposed the cruelty that undergirds it and, in advancing it, the supermajority’s treatment of all who aren’t they. Remember, she knows what abuse looks like.

After pointing out that SB 99 overrules medical professionals, interferes with parental decision-making, and once again pokes the supermajority’s Pinocchio-worthy schnozz into business that is just plain private, she commented:

“I lament what was, and what now is, and what we have lost. Montana had a live-and-let-live attitude. We minded our own business unless our neighbor was in need — and then we were there to help. Now we’ve come to this…and I wonder what’s next.”

I wonder that too. A government designed for checks and balances is destroying them. Legislators who should engage in thoughtful debate and find solutions now recite out-of-state scripts, deliberately create constitutional problems and then allocate ever-escalating amounts of your money and mine to cover the court costs sure to come. A state that once treasured public servants and public services is now being encouraged to vilify them for the lamest of reasons, inconsistently applied.

There is a pulling-away going on among Montanans, epitomized by the drive to implement “school choice.” Forget the lofty buzzwords. School choice isn’t really about transformational innovation or education freedom. It’s about getting my kids away from yours. And like so much of the other legislation we’ve watched snowball for over a decade, it’s not originating in Montana. It’s big money spent igniting red-hot anger grounded in thin air.

Watching, I keep remembering Judy Blunt’s story, “Winter Kill.” She and her husband were ranching in some Montana middle-of-nowhere when their little girl became desperately ill. Getting her medical care meant driving miles and miles in the rain on gumbo in the middle of the night. But as they fishtailed through the darkness, headlights blinked on a distant ridge. Word had gotten out. Neighbor after neighbor found a high spot for a truck and pointed it toward the road, blinking the headlights just once as they passed, as if to nod and say, “Good luck. Safe journey.”

Oh, Montana … are you desperately ill, or is this just a passing fever? Only time — and this slog through muck — will tell. But every day I see a woman I once taught take her seat in the House chamber, her blue eyes twinkling, smiling encouragement to her colleagues on both sides of the aisle, completely engaged in the work they share. And I believe.

Good luck, Mary. Safe journey.