Mango is a tangy sweetheart that is as much fun as she is adorable! Mango is about 6 months old. View on PetFinder
A loud 'boom' from the Montana Tech Campus stirred a response Sunday morning by firefighters and police in Butte. No one was injured. The cause was undetermined at press time.
Prosecutors charged a 36-year-old Butte man on Monday with attempted deliberate homicide for allegedly shooting another man three times — in t…
The male victim of a Saturday afternoon shooting in Butte remains hospitalized but authorities say he will likely survive. A male suspect in the shooting is jailed and investigators are weighing what criminal charges might be filed against him. The circumstances of the shooting are under investigation.
Butte police say a man was reportedly shot at a residence early Saturday afternoon. His condition was not known when Sheriff Ed Lester issued a news release at 3:30 p.m.
A judge sentenced a Butte woman to three years in custody of the Montana Department of Corrections on Thursday for her sixth conviction of dri…
A Butte man told a judge "the jury got it wrong" but was sentenced to 10 years in the Montana State Prison on Wednesday for attacking a woman in her home.
Those recreating nearby rivers should be aware of flows, debris and any other safety hazards.
Flood damage closes northern half of Yellowstone National Park for the rest of the summer, including Lamar Valley, Tower Falls and Mammoth Hot Springs.
