Lucy (or Lulu) arrived 08/03/2022 as an owner surrender after her owner felt she could not keep her. She is... View on PetFinder
Lulu
Butte police officers respond to multiple crimes in and around Butte.
A judge reduced bail for a man accused of fatally shooting another man during a botched bounty hunt in Butte and ordered his release from jail but he might be headed to prison now.
Woman instead spent the money on lake property, vehicles, a pontoon boat and other items for herself.
The Miners finished a perfect 13-0 postseason with a Northwest Class A Regional Tournament championship.
A 17-day-old baby girl has died and her father is in the Powell County Jail, charged with deliberate homicide.
A man with eight previous DUI convictions racked up his ninth on Thursday after admitting he was driving under the influence of drugs in Butte last year.
Samm Cox reflects on his 27 years as a state prosecutor in Butte-Silver Bow and what's next in his life.
Two days of training courses offered Aug. 13-14 at Highlands College in Butte to take advantage of film production job opportunities coming to the Mining City.
A man accused of assaulting a woman in a Butte group home and taking cigarettes, a laptop box and her cell phone pleaded not guilty to robbery Thursday.
Winning the jury meant showing that any reasonable person would have quit under the conditions the trooper's supervisors imposed on him, attorney Karl Knuchel said.