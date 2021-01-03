Local briefs

Jefferson boys rout Choteau in home opener
Joey Visser and Trent McMaster combined for 55 points as the Jefferson Panthers ran away from Choteau 88-49 Saturday in Boulder.
Jake Genger snagged 16 rebounds to go along with eight points for the Panthers, who grabbed 55 rebounds as a team. Visser had 21 first half points and was 7 for 10 from the free throw line.
Tony Daley scored 22 points for the Bulldogs, who also got 13 from Henry Boeler.
The Panthers had a tough time from outside, but more than made up for that by getting inside and connecting on 29 of their 51 two-point shots.
Van Blaricom puts on a show as Jefferson girls win home opener
Rachel Van Blaricom rolled to 37 points, 12 rebounds and five steals to lead Jefferson to a season-opening 76-61 win over the Choteau Bulldogs Saturday night in Boulder.
The 37 points shattered a school record of 32 points held by three other players - Karmen McEachern, Lynnsey Parsons, and Aubrie McMaster.
The Panthers had a tough time shaking the Bulldogs, however, as Choteau was able to put up 53 free throws and connected on 31 of them. The Panthers got to the line for 30 attempts themselves and made 22.