Friday, June 9, 2023

♥ VICKIE PETRITZ "RIC" Three long years have passed. I'm missing you more each day. You are in my thoughts and prayers. I will love you always and forever. Treaty

♥ In loving memory of my brother BOB SEDARIS on his Birthday in Heaven. Love Always, Sandy

♥ Lovingly remembering ALICE ARMSTRONG who is warmly wrapped in God's arms, and with family and friends, out of all suffering. We love and miss you Mom and Dos. Lori, Gary, Ed, Patti, Jake, Brenden, Bryna, Ally and Lindsey

NEW SHOP HOURS

Monday—Friday11:00 am to 4:00 pm Have lights to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. for the weekend and Monday. (406) 782-1221