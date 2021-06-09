'The Dog With His Head On Sideways:' Short stories from a master storyteller

The collection’s most wrenching story grips the reader in less than three pages. “The Trouble with Loving Angel” gets beneath the skin because most of us have loved someone as self-destructive and unreachable as Angel.

Writer Sandy Compton describes his latest collection of short stories, “The Dog With His Head On Sideways,” as a compilation of 20 “sappy, sentimental stories.” This mildly dismissive description is a better reflection of Compton’s penchant for self-deprecation and playfulness than of the contents of the 224-page book.

There is little that is sappy or sentimental about these stories. Compton owns and runs Blue Creek Press, based in Heron, Montana, which designs and publishes his work. It seems he makes the book flap decisions too.

One story, “Heliotropic Conversations,” describes a writer barely tolerating a cocktail party thrown by a friend to help promote his work. The hostess, exasperated by the writer’s resistance to mingling, says, “You’re doomed to obscurity, my friend.”

People familiar with Compton’s work savor his non-fiction and fiction. But he is not a household name, even in western Montana. He seems to care more about the solace found in wild places and the writing process than about achieving wider recognition.