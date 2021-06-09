'The Dog With His Head On Sideways:' Short stories from a master storyteller

The collection’s most wrenching story grips the reader in less than three pages. “The Trouble with Loving Angel” gets beneath the skin because most of us have loved someone as self-destructive and unreachable as Angel.
Writer Sandy Compton describes his latest collection of short stories, “The Dog With His Head On Sideways,” as a compilation of 20 “sappy, sentimental stories.” This mildly dismissive description is a better reflection of Compton’s penchant for self-deprecation and playfulness than of the contents of the 224-page book.
There is little that is sappy or sentimental about these stories. Compton owns and runs Blue Creek Press, based in Heron, Montana, which designs and publishes his work. It seems he makes the book flap decisions too.
One story, “Heliotropic Conversations,” describes a writer barely tolerating a cocktail party thrown by a friend to help promote his work. The hostess, exasperated by the writer’s resistance to mingling, says, “You’re doomed to obscurity, my friend.”
People familiar with Compton’s work savor his non-fiction and fiction. But he is not a household name, even in western Montana. He seems to care more about the solace found in wild places and the writing process than about achieving wider recognition.
That’s a shame for the people who haven’t run across him yet. He has written six books of fiction, three of non-fiction and two books for children.
Compton, now 70, grew up in Heron. After living elsewhere, including Las Vegas, he came home in 1987. His maternal grandparents had settled just southeast of Scotchman Peak in 1917 and he lives now on a portion of their old farm.
He has worked as a waiter and also as a wilderness advocate for Friends of Scotchman Peaks Wilderness.
I had read Compton’s book of essays, titled “The Scenic Route – Life on the Road Between Hope and Paradise.” I had not sampled his fiction before reading “The Dog With His Head On Sideways.”
The Compton I encountered in the essays was funny, smart, curious, observant, familiar with darkness and redemption, a lover of wilderness, spiritual and compassionate.
I fretted that his fiction would somehow fail to communicate Compton’s way in the world, which seems to trek a winding trail of authenticity and wry humor.
I need not have worried.
Compton has been described as a master storyteller. “The Dog With His Head On Sideways” supports that accolade. In only a few paragraphs Compton can create believable characters. A few tales create delicious suspense. One amounts to a captivating ghost story.
Although story endings in the collection don’t always provide tidy resolution, they typically feel like the perfect denouement, allowing readers to kick in their own projections and desires.
The story “The Girl Who Needed Glasses” is one such tale. Will something intimate emerge for the tourist American and the lovely, younger Russian guide?
Another is “The Longest Day of the Year.” A son reluctantly comes home from New York City to visit his difficult and dying father at the family ranch on the Rocky Mountain Front. The story ends before the father and son resolve their differences. It’s not entirely clear whether they will reconcile before the father breathes his last and it doesn’t seem to matter to the reader.
The author’s non-fiction has included descriptions of his recovery from a gambling addiction. That hard-won wisdom informs the story “Worth Her Weight in Gold.” I felt like I was watching a high stakes game unfold.
Compton groups the 20 stories in “The Dog With His Head On Sideways” into four categories: Dog Stories, Love Stories, Purely Shoreline, and Potpourri. But he acknowledges in the Introduction that all the stories are about love in one way or another.
And that observation rings true. The stories find ways to embrace the human condition and communicate acceptance for our foibles, humor for our follies and celebration for our small victories.
“The Dog With His Head On Sideways” can be purchased through Blue Creek Press at bluecreekpress.com or on Amazon.