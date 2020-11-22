Thanksgiving menu changed through the years

It’s inevitable — the Thanksgiving holiday will be different this year.

The coronavirus has forced us all to make some changes and put a halt to large family dinners. Extended families, for the most part, will not be gathering this year. Instead, low-key events will take its place.

One thing not likely to change is the traditional Thanksgiving dinner. Besides roast turkey, the savory menu usually includes stuffing, mashed potatoes with gravy, cranberry sauce, rolls and of course, pumpkin pie — and oh, don’t forget the whipped cream.

Some family chefs will add creamed corn to the mix or the overhyped (just an opinion) green bean casserole. Add fruit cake to the mix as well and let’s be honest — you either love it (which I don’t) or you hate it (which I do).

The choice of apple, cherry or pecan pie is also offered, along with a topping of ice cream.

Of course, there are variations to the norm. For instance, a staple at our Thanksgiving table includes seafood cocktail and sweet potato salad. Other families may add a shrimp salad, broiled Brussels sprouts, beef salad, or a cheesy cauliflower casserole to the menu.

Suffice to say, the holiday brings about a veritable smorgasbord of traditional tasty dishes.