Thanksgiving menu changed through the years

It’s inevitable — the Thanksgiving holiday will be different this year.
The coronavirus has forced us all to make some changes and put a halt to large family dinners. Extended families, for the most part, will not be gathering this year. Instead, low-key events will take its place.
One thing not likely to change is the traditional Thanksgiving dinner. Besides roast turkey, the savory menu usually includes stuffing, mashed potatoes with gravy, cranberry sauce, rolls and of course, pumpkin pie — and oh, don’t forget the whipped cream.
Some family chefs will add creamed corn to the mix or the overhyped (just an opinion) green bean casserole. Add fruit cake to the mix as well and let’s be honest — you either love it (which I don’t) or you hate it (which I do).
The choice of apple, cherry or pecan pie is also offered, along with a topping of ice cream.
Of course, there are variations to the norm. For instance, a staple at our Thanksgiving table includes seafood cocktail and sweet potato salad. Other families may add a shrimp salad, broiled Brussels sprouts, beef salad, or a cheesy cauliflower casserole to the menu.
Suffice to say, the holiday brings about a veritable smorgasbord of traditional tasty dishes.
The immigrants of yesteryear brought along their own palatable favorites and dished them out on Thanksgiving, too. No offense, but I would have to pass on some of these “delicacies.”
On Thanksgiving 1888, the Cable Restaurant was offering oxtail soup with the main ingredient being the tail of a steer, along with a choice of broiled trout with egg sauce, corned beef and cabbage, croquette of veal, prime rib, and as an afterthought, mutton or turkey. There were also mashed potatoes, green peas or lima beans as side dishes.
Just as we now have to social distance, they must have had to do the same in 1895, but for entirely different reasons.
Onions surely must have been the rage, because you could enjoy puree de onion, onion salad, onion fricassee, roast spring onions, pickled onions, toasted onions, fried onions, onions raw or sliced, a layer onion cake, and for the "pièce de résistance" — onion ice. Yikes!
The following year, Whatley’s Café offered stuffed and roasted young turkey or stuffed roasted teal duck. But, if poultry was not your thing, broiled live lobster was offered, along with filet mignon a la bigaradiere (oranges and caramel were needed to complete this recipe).
Meanwhile, in 1898, turkey weighed heavy on the minds of most Anacondans.
An investigative journalist for The Anaconda Standard reported that Smelter City residents purchased about 20,000 pounds of turkey, which equaled out to be 1,900 turkeys. His mathematical skills came into play as he wrote, “If placed tail to beak, allowing one and a half feet as the length of each turkey, would make a line 2,850 feet long, or more than half a mile.” How’s that for accuracy?
In 1901, hotel restaurants in Butte and Anaconda were serving up such fancy edibles as Philadelphia capon (a castrated male chicken) with a parsley sauce, steamed black bass with beurre ail et persil (a butter, garlic and parsley sauce), Boston stew (a hearty dish that included potatoes, onions, turnips and carrots), and green turtle soup with a special not-so-secret ingredient — Amontillado, a sherry wine that originated in Spain. Appetizers were also served — Italian pine nuts called pinolos, Celestine pancakes au kirsch (which is a cherry brandy), pickled tongue, and oyster cocktail, just to name a few.
Nearly 100 years ago, menu highlights at Leland Café’s included filet of sole a la tartare, consommé Parisienne (an egg custard soup, with carrots, French beans, turnips, asparagus tips and the French parsley, chervil), anchovies vinaigrette, along with stuffed young Montana turkey and a suckling pig, baked apple and all.
If a restaurant-goer wasn’t liking what was on the Leland menu, well then, they could head on over to Bonino’s Italian Café, where the featured item on the holiday menu was what else, but ravioli turkey.
Gregson Hot Springs featured creamy mashed potatoes in their 1913 Thanksgiving menu, but patrons could also choose Pommes a la Duchess, which was French piped potatoes seasoned with nutmeg. One of their main-dish specialties was steak mignon Mirabeau, which included anchovy filets and olives atop the steak and seasoned with an anchovy butter. I’m betting that dish was way beyond salty and numerous glasses of water were needed to swallow that meal down.
In a shout out to the heroes of World War I, the main café at the Montana Hotel in Anaconda was serving up Belgian hare a la King Albert in 1918, along with Kosher Goose St. Julian. Wafers a la Hoover were listed among the hors d’oeuvres, as was English plum pudding a la General Haig.
Essence of Fowl Princesse was just a fancier way to describe a thick chicken soup. It was featured in the 1919 Thanksgiving menu at Anaconda’s Montana Hotel Café. A roast Yorktown goose came with a baked apple, and for dessert was English plum pudding.
Truzzolino’s Thanksgiving Day menu of 1929 included a crab meat cocktail and a choice of Maryland-style fried chicken, sirloin steak with mushrooms, or a roast young turkey.
There was no turkey in 1932 for the 40 inmates at the Silver Bow County Jail. Instead, they got roast veal, along with mashed potatoes, dressing, cranberry sauce, celery, mince pie, and to wash it down, hot coffee.
It was the same during World War II, when there was a nationwide meat shortage. Butte and Anaconda residents were encouraged to “put fish and game on your wartime menu.”
Following WWII, turkey was almost exclusively advertised as the main dish served in restaurants.
But if, for instance in 1949, you were not a turkey connoisseur, Raymond’s Fireside Lounge & Restaurant also offered country fried chicken, steaks and baked ham, too.
The 1958 Green’s Café menu offered roast Young Tom turkey, roast leg of spring lamb, and more. Their hors d’oeuvres included creamed cauliflower and Jell-O aspic salad, which was apparently a long-time Thanksgiving favorite that skipped my household.
Hard to believe but 60 years ago, the cost for a Thanksgiving dinner at The Vegas Club, run by Peewee and George Nevin, was $2.50 per person. For that amount, a patron could eat in abundance, not only turkey and all the fixings, but a green salad, sweet potato salad, a relish dish and pumpkin pie.
The cost may have been $2.50 at The Vegas Club, but there was a better deal to be had at the Alaska Street Inn at 225 N. Alaska St. The dinner was free at the “well-known although not exactly popular uptown establishment," also known as the county jail.
Turkey and all the fixings were being served, along with chicken gumbo soup, fruit salad and buttered asparagus.
Fast forward to the present and yeah, this year the holiday dinner will be decidedly different. While we will miss seeing our extended family and friends, there is a silver lining — the abundance of leftovers.
