Thanks to volunteers, Butte's headframes keep changing with the seasons

“Not too many people can say they’ve done this,” West explained. “I hope to do it for many more years.”

According to George Everett, executive director of Mainstreet Uptown Butte, a lot of work goes into what Hoffman and his crew accomplish each year. At one point, Everett said, the flag poles could no longer be used and there was no possible way to get the flags installed.

“Larry and Raven found a way to get the job done,” said Everett. “They came up with an engineering solution which was brilliant.”

All four volunteers are passionate about Butte and its history.

“Unique” is how Roth described his hometown.

For West, well he’s proud to live in Butte. “Our history is one-of-a-kind,” he said.

Hrysenko, who was born and raised in New Jersey, couldn’t agree more. As a young teen, she and her family moved to Montana and since that time, she has immersed herself in Butte’s history.

“I love it,” she said.

For Roth and West, patriotism also comes into play. Both men are veterans.

“I stand for the flag and kneel for the cross,” said Roth.