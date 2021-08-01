Thanks to volunteers, Butte's headframes keep changing with the seasons

Butte residents relish their town’s traditions. Without fail, each and every year we “ooh and aah” as the Christmas lights once again adorn the headframes on the Butte Hill.
There’s something about all those twinkling lights that add to the holiday spirit.
The same response is evoked when American flags go up each summer or when we celebrate all things Irish as the shamrock and Irish flag sit atop the Original Mine. Up in Centerville, just in time for St. Patrick’s Day, the Mountain Con is enhanced with the Irish flag as well.
Last winter with more than a bit of pomp and circumstance, Walkerville residents waited in anticipation to see the flickering holiday lights turn on for the first time at the Lexington Mine.
These decorations don’t just magically appear. It takes a bit of fearlessness, a lot of time and more than a fair share of energy, too.
The task of keeping those cherished traditions alive are all thanks to Larry Hoffman and his crew, Raven Hrysenko, Anthony Roth and Cody West.
“Christmas lights are a tradition,” said Hoffman. “I am thankful to be part of it.”
A graduate of Montana Tech, he remembered setting up Christmas lights for the first time 54 years ago on campus.
A strike prevented the decorations from being put up that year, so Hoffman and some friends got permission to put lights on the science and engineering building.
Hoffman is the leader of this pack and is grateful for his crew’s help.
“I could not do it without them,” he said.
In a sit-down interview with the foursome, all are beyond thrilled to volunteer.
“Life has been good to me,” explained Hoffman. “It was time to pay it forward.”
Hrysenko lovingly called Hoffman her adoptive grandfather. The admiration is mutual.
“She’s always been a volunteer,” said Hoffman. “For as long as I have known her.”
Roth, a Butte history buff, works at the Bureau of Mines. He jumped at the chance to volunteer and as an added bonus, climb to the tops of the headframes.
“It’s pretty damn awesome to do,” he said. “I hope it brings joy to Butte people.”
As for Hrysenko, well she’s up for anything when it comes to giving a helping hand.
“I’ll do anything, even climb headframes,” she laughed.
West, who is Hoffman’s newest recruit, was ecstatic as well when asked to pitch in.
“Not too many people can say they’ve done this,” West explained. “I hope to do it for many more years.”
According to George Everett, executive director of Mainstreet Uptown Butte, a lot of work goes into what Hoffman and his crew accomplish each year. At one point, Everett said, the flag poles could no longer be used and there was no possible way to get the flags installed.
“Larry and Raven found a way to get the job done,” said Everett. “They came up with an engineering solution which was brilliant.”
All four volunteers are passionate about Butte and its history.
“Unique” is how Roth described his hometown.
For West, well he’s proud to live in Butte. “Our history is one-of-a-kind,” he said.
Hrysenko, who was born and raised in New Jersey, couldn’t agree more. As a young teen, she and her family moved to Montana and since that time, she has immersed herself in Butte’s history.
“I love it,” she said.
For Roth and West, patriotism also comes into play. Both men are veterans.
“I stand for the flag and kneel for the cross,” said Roth.
For West, it’s an honor to hoist the flags atop the headframes, which include the Original, Steward, Mountain Con, Anselmo, Lexington and the Travona.
There is a sense of satisfaction as Roth and West look over the summer landscape and see the flags. As well there should be.
“On such a scale — it’s beautiful,” West said. “To see them up there, you know you’re in Butte.”
As for Hoffman, well, he knew he couldn’t repay the many mentors, now gone, who helped him along the way.
“This is my way of giving back,” he said.