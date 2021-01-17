Take a look back at 1971

Looking back on the Butte headlines of 50 years ago, it’s not surprising that the year had its fair share of major fires.

First up was the Biastoch Meats plant, which went up in flames on Jan. 12. Less than a month later, quick thinking on the part of Frank Nissen, Leggat Hotel clerk, saved the lives of many as he and others banged on tenants’ doors and got them all to safety as the floors filled with smoke.

An explosion destroyed Whalen’s storage warehouse on Feb. 12. Patrons of nearby Martin’s Bar dove for cover as debris flew every which way. Two months later, police got a threat that a bomb was going to go off at the Donnabelle Drive Inn, 3301 Harrison Ave. There was no bomb, but lots of flames and the drive-thru restaurant was completely gutted.

Nearly $250,000 in furniture and appliances were gone when flames took out Ossello’s Warehouse on Sept. 18. Located in the 400 block of East Platinum Street, firefighters had to enter the building via the roof in order to fight the fire.

Fire destroyed Currie Tire Service, Mercury and Montana, on Dec. 9. It started just after midnight, with temperatures that hovered at -27. The year ended with the Harrison Apartments, 1351 Harrison Ave., being heavily damaged by fire.

