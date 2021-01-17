Take a look back at 1971

It’s always fun to look back — amazing to learn what we have remembered and what we have forgotten.
Locally, nationally and internationally, there was lots going on 50 years ago.
Just two days into the New Year, a nationwide banning of cigarette ads on radio and television was implemented.
The Beatles may have disbanded, but that didn’t stop the music. Former Beatle George Harrison was the first of the foursome to release a new single in 1971, “My Sweet Lord,” and fans were loving it. They were also tuning into “What’s Going On,” a Marvin Gaye song about racial strife.
NASDAQ was established Feb. 4, making it the second largest stock exchange. Days later, a 12-second earthquake in San Fernando, California occurred around 6 a.m. Feb. 9. The 6.5 temblor left more than 60 people dead and hundreds more injured.
By month’s end, California fans were screaming in delight not fright as Evel Knievel, daredevil extraordinaire, jumped 19 cars.
You got mail — no you do not, at least not in the United Kingdom. After 47 days though, the British postal strike ended March 7.
It was deemed the “fight of the century” and took place at Madison Square Garden on March 8. Muhammad Ali’s winning streak came to an end that night when after 15 rounds, “Smokin’ Joe” Frazier came out on top and declared the unanimous winner.
Starbucks’ big birthday will soon be here, as the company turns 50. The business opened its first store March 31, 1971, in Seattle’s Pike Place Market, and the rest, they say, is history.
One of the biggest events of 1971 occurred on April 24, as a half of million anti-war demonstrators marched in Washington, D.C.
Throughout the summer months, racial unrest and riots would take place throughout America’s southern states. Meanwhile, across the Atlantic, violence spread between British troops and the Irish Republican Army.
Speaking of summer, Apollo 15 was launched on July 26, and by Aug. 1, NASCAR driver Richard Petty was “over the moon” as he became the first driver to take in a million dollars.
On Aug. 9, baseball great Satchel Paige got some well-deserved recognition as he was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.
Justice would come on Sept. 16, as several KKK members were arrested in connection with numerous school bus bombings.
By the fall of 1971, Disney World opened in Orlando, Florida, and the nationally known magazine, "Look,'' published its last edition.
Just days before Christmas, the Stanley Kubrick cult classic, “A Clockwork Orange,” hit the silver screen. Not exactly your typical holiday fare, the movie was praised and panned for its excessive violence.
Looking back on the Butte headlines of 50 years ago, it’s not surprising that the year had its fair share of major fires.
First up was the Biastoch Meats plant, which went up in flames on Jan. 12. Less than a month later, quick thinking on the part of Frank Nissen, Leggat Hotel clerk, saved the lives of many as he and others banged on tenants’ doors and got them all to safety as the floors filled with smoke.
An explosion destroyed Whalen’s storage warehouse on Feb. 12. Patrons of nearby Martin’s Bar dove for cover as debris flew every which way. Two months later, police got a threat that a bomb was going to go off at the Donnabelle Drive Inn, 3301 Harrison Ave. There was no bomb, but lots of flames and the drive-thru restaurant was completely gutted.
Nearly $250,000 in furniture and appliances were gone when flames took out Ossello’s Warehouse on Sept. 18. Located in the 400 block of East Platinum Street, firefighters had to enter the building via the roof in order to fight the fire.
Fire destroyed Currie Tire Service, Mercury and Montana, on Dec. 9. It started just after midnight, with temperatures that hovered at -27. The year ended with the Harrison Apartments, 1351 Harrison Ave., being heavily damaged by fire.
Butte snowmobiler James Norbury was literally neck deep in snow when he was rescued after being caught in an avalanche on Jan. 15. With temperatures hovering around zero in the Highlands, the mission took nearly nine hours to complete.
Three people were slightly injured during a robbery at the Burger Crown Café on Feb. 12, which was located on the corner of Park and Arizona. Two masked men, one with a rifle, the other with a pistol, took wallets from at least 15 patrons before fleeing the scene. The robbers would later be caught.
By April, Hollywood had come to Butte to shoot scenes for the upcoming film “Evel Knievel.” The film starred George Hamilton as the Butte daredevil and Sue Lyon as his wife Linda.
Also in April, the Anaconda Company let the owners of the Finlen know the hotel was safe, at least until 1991. At that time, Berkeley Pit expansion was unpredictable, but long before 1991, the point was moot.
In May, residents mourned the loss of renowned restaurant owner, Teddy Traparish, an Austrian immigrant who came to Butte when he was just 15.
Traparish, 83, scrimped and saved and by 1927, had set up shop.
For more than three decades, the Rocky Mountain Café, located in the Italian neighborhood of Meaderville, was a favorite among Butte people.
Its reputation for serving great food was known far and wide. Leading national magazines, including the Saturday Evening Post, Readers Digest, Colliers, and others sung its praises.
Meanwhile, at the county jail, marijuana plants were thriving. The plants were being grown and used as visuals for their numerous drug lectures.
By the end of May, city officials were hard at work to open an animal shelter by summer. The following month an ordinance was passed stating residents could no longer have their cattle, mules, horses, sheep, pigs or goats out roaming in the streets.
June started out on a somber note as the death of beloved Butte High coach, Swede Dahlberg, 74, was front-page news June 2. The retired coach died of a heart attack while enjoying one of his favorite pastimes — fishing.
Dahlberg coached hundreds of Bulldog athletes in a career that spanned 44 years. When he retired, city officials declared May 25, 1966 Harry “Swede” Dahlberg Day.
In documenting the event, Montana Standard reporter Frank Quinn wrote “The ‘Swede’ may be replaced, but he will never be duplicated.
The new Berkeley Pit viewing stand was opened to the public June 15. It was reported that the stand gave a visitor “a perfect look at the Pit’s depths … McQueen sits like a tidy child urging to play in the adjacent mountains of waste.”
Just before Independence Day, the new drinking age was lowered from 21 to 19. Butte’s younger generation had lots to choose from 50 years ago, as the town had plenty of places to patronize, with 92 beer and liquor licenses established.
It was announced July 13 that Montana Tech would be adding a new degree to the upcoming fall semester. The Board of Regents gave the okay to begin a liberal arts program.
August started off with a bang — literally as three small bombs went off in Butte. Two detonated on people’s cars and the other was placed on a resident’s storm window in the 2800 block of St. Ann’s Street.
By months end, residents were encouraged to head to Gregson Hot Springs for a picnic before the resort was completely demolished. Although The Montana Standard predicted a “90-degree picnic-perfect day,” it was not even close. In fact the high was 68 with lots of rain.
On Aug. 30, the Standard ran a front-page apology. “… we are sorry that it wasn’t really 90 degrees but only 68, and that it did indeed rain — right in your fried chicken and potato chips.”
School was back in session and the Butte High dress code left some students reeling — so much so they left school to protest.
Not only did they want long hair allowed, along with beards, the protesting students also requested open study halls and the ability to leave school grounds during lunch period. What the 300 students got instead was a one-day suspension.
There was much to celebrate in October and November as miners were all back at work by Oct. 18, after being on strike since July 1. Up at Montana Tech, star football player Don Heater was breaking several NAIA records during a Nov. 6 game against Dickinson State. The Orediggers won by a score of 55 to 0.