Summer of 2020 had some bright spots

Thanks to COVID-19, our summer didn’t go exactly as we had planned.

The season has just about come and gone and while some people may refer to it as the “summer that never was,” the season was not without its bright spots.

Yes, of course we all mourned the loss of Butte’s festivals — the Montana Folk Festival and the An Ri Ra Irish Festival. We certainly missed Anaconda’s Alive After 5 events, Art in the Park, and Smelter Days.

The annual Freedom Fest parade may have been canceled, but residents, just as they have year after year, stood in awe, thanks to Town Pump, and watched the annual fireworks display set off from the Big M. More good news — residents throughout the city were able to set off their own pyrotechnic displays.

An Uptown Butte mainstay, Farmers Market, was up and running, and movie lovers were still able to flock to the Silver Bow Drive In.

The opening of Ridge Waters, Butte’s new water park, may have been delayed a few weeks due to a burst pipe, but it did open and residents, young and old, were appreciative.

The Highland View Golf Course broke ground for a new clubhouse, which, when completed, will not only include golf simulators, but a bar and restaurant, too.