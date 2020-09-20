Summer of 2020 had some bright spots

Thanks to COVID-19, our summer didn’t go exactly as we had planned.
The season has just about come and gone and while some people may refer to it as the “summer that never was,” the season was not without its bright spots.
Yes, of course we all mourned the loss of Butte’s festivals — the Montana Folk Festival and the An Ri Ra Irish Festival. We certainly missed Anaconda’s Alive After 5 events, Art in the Park, and Smelter Days.
The annual Freedom Fest parade may have been canceled, but residents, just as they have year after year, stood in awe, thanks to Town Pump, and watched the annual fireworks display set off from the Big M. More good news — residents throughout the city were able to set off their own pyrotechnic displays.
An Uptown Butte mainstay, Farmers Market, was up and running, and movie lovers were still able to flock to the Silver Bow Drive In.
The opening of Ridge Waters, Butte’s new water park, may have been delayed a few weeks due to a burst pipe, but it did open and residents, young and old, were appreciative.
The Highland View Golf Course broke ground for a new clubhouse, which, when completed, will not only include golf simulators, but a bar and restaurant, too.
It was Christmas in July here in southwest Montana.
Thanks to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 40,000 pounds of non-perishable food items were donated to the Butte Rescue Mission and the food banks in Butte, Anaconda, Sheridan, Deer Lodge and Dillon.
Amie Opie, who works in the deli at Safeway, helped lead the way in Gov. Steve Bullock’s #MaskUp policy, and according to a survey, people of Butte-Silver Bow County like living here because of its residents.
Steve Bracco took over as executive director of BSW, which serves Butte’s developmentally disabled, and Butte Central Elementary named Paul Richardson as the school’s next principal.
In part because of COVID-19, Butte-Silver Bow used an online approach this summer to reach potential jurors, and the county shops began taking shape near Beef Trail Road. The facility is expected to be completed by January 2021.
It was early August and the U.S. Department of Agriculture was in a giving mood. This time, residents of Whitehall were the recipients of nearly 40,000 pounds of cheese and meat.
Summer was indeed the season of giving.
On Aug. 13, a dozen Butte people were honored in a ceremony at Stodden Park in the first-ever program, Butte’s Local Heroes. The event was spearheaded by local priest, Father Patrick Beretta.
On Aug. 17, Montana Tech students were welcomed back to the fold. Adhering to social distancing, there were no hugs as everyone headed back to campus, but a lot of elbow bumps as students made their way to their classrooms, masks and all.
As Labor Day approached, Golden Ticket Cinemas at the Butte Plaza Mall reopened, and local and area grade schools and high schools did too.
Meanwhile, in a moving ceremony — Anaconda residents honored the eight Anaconda men killed in the Vietnam War. In memoriam, their names were engraved onto a 10-ton obelisk. Atop the obelisk perches a bronze eagle.
Now there are just two days left of summer. The photographs featured here are proof positive that even though the summer was not brimming over with excitement, it wasn’t too shabby, either.
Residents spent a good deal of the season exploring. From Skalkaho Pass to a day trip to Philipsburg, from rediscovering Yellowstone National Park to fishing on the Big Hole River, from camping under the stars to hiking favorite trails — we appreciated once again what Montana has to offer.
