St. Patrick's Cemetery angel a symbol of resilience

On July 4, 1899, the 8-month-old daughter of Marcus O’Farrell would die unexpectedly, and two years later, scarlet fever would take the life of Marcus’ 8-year-old son, John.

Heart failure was thought to be the cause of death for Marcus, who died at the age of 32 on Jan. 25, 1903.

Like his namesake uncle and his brother John, Marcus was a mining man.

At the time of his death, he was the Anaconda Mine foreman. When his death was reported in The Anaconda Standard, he was described as a “thoroughly honest, upright man, one in whom all his friends reposed the greatest confidence and love.”

Hundreds of Butte residents attended Marcus’ funeral, which was described as “the greatest funeral pageant that has been seen in Butte for many a day.”

John Sr., the patriarch of the O’Farrell family, would follow his son in death three months later. “He was well known here for his manly traits of character,” reported the Butte Miner.

Marcus left a grieving widow, Elizabeth, a 1-year-old son, Marcus Jr., and an unborn son, Charles.