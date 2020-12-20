Season of giving in the hearts of Butte, Anaconda residents

“I will honour Christmas in my heart, and try to keep it all the year.” — Ebenezer Scrooge
It took that cantankerous character from Charles Dickens’ novella, “A Christmas Carol” awhile, but Scrooge finally came to his senses and did honor Christmas.
Dickens’ story, published just before Christmas 1843, is timeless and a reminder to all of the true meaning of Christmas — a season of giving.
Throughout Butte and Anaconda’s history, residents have proven time and time again their giving nature. With the propensity for strikes, the task, at times, proved daunting, but somehow, there was always an outstretched hand willing to help.
In keeping with that theme, the holiday findings featured below reflect that sentiment, but the added humorous stories at times, discount the theory, too. Intermingled among them are historic facts — some naughty, some nice — to mull over as well.
- The Puritans who made their way to America were not all that “hipped up” to have much fun. An extremely pious group, they did not believe in celebrations, including Christmas, which they outlawed from 1659 to 1681.
- In 1876, Butte’s first community Christmas tree was displayed at Loeber’s hall, located on Broadway and Main. At that time, Dublin Gulch had an abundance of trees and that’s where this particular conifer was chopped down. Incidentally, William Porter, a Mining City pioneer of 1864, was the first person to play Santa Claus in Butte, which he did that year, much to the delight of the children. A janitor by trade, he was lovingly called Professor Porter.
- The Parlor Eating House had a detailed Christmas menu in 1883 with numerous main and side dishes. Some “tasty” treats included herring with port wine sauce, minced veal with poached eggs, loin of Southdown mutton, tongue a la piquant, Mallard duck with black currant jelly and cinnamon bear with wine sauce. On a side note, this particular restaurant, owned by Dan Wagner, was way ahead of its time as not only did it provide in-house dining, a hungry customer could also have the meal delivered.
- Also in 1883, Anaconda residents stood in awe as the town’s first Christmas tree was displayed. According to the Butte Weekly Miner, the tree was “loaded with gifts to the little ones … It was the first Christmas tree in Anaconda and will be long remembered by those who participated in the festivities as one of the most enjoyable occasions in their lives.”
- Thankfully no one was too badly hurt, but members of the Trinity Methodist Church in Centerville had an unforgettable Christmas Eve in 1886. Apparently a large group of men, women and children had assembled when suddenly, the floor collapsed, dropping many of the congregation, along with a pot-bellied stove, to the basement.
- Ultimately Christmas is for kids, and the men and women of Anaconda thought so too. So much so, that in 1891 a toy matinee was held for the children. The toys, it was reported, were from the “simplest to the most expensive.” In Butte, it was estimated 3,000 children went to bed Christmas Eve dreaming of Santa Claus. Meanwhile, at the city jail no Christmas dinner was to be served as Jailor “Bah! Humbug!” Griffith said the inmates were “an ornery lot … and don’t deserve what they do get.”
- Anacondans were on their best behavior during the 1898 Christmas holiday. It was noted that there was “none of the shooting of guns, or shouting that sometimes characterizes the ushering in of Christmas and there were very few intoxicated persons on the streets.” The same could not be said for Butte as police spent their Christmas investigating a rash of robberies, some “pure deviltry,” saloon fights and incorrigibility.
- The Butte Miner stated that several Butte police officers witnessed a mysterious man carrying a large sack prowling around homes on Christmas Eve 1904. Huh? I wonder who this mystery man was.
- The Butte Miner described Christmas 1907 as a day “truly crowned by thousands of happy hearts and bright sunshine.” Residents must have gone into a “turkey coma” as they collectively consumed 60,000 pounds of the large game bird.
- Thieves must have been planning a huge 1910 Christmas feast as they stole three large pigs, along with 12 smaller ones from a butcher who lived near the Five Mile. Police believed it was the work of at least “three husky men … as it required considerable help to handle the big porkers.”
- The first Mass at the new and improved St. Joseph Church took place Dec. 25, 1911. The original church, along with the grade school, went up in flames on Feb. 1 of that year and the edifice was quickly rebuilt.
- Thanks to the Salvation Army, members of the Order of the Moose and the Joshers’ Club, and other volunteers Christmas 1913 was a rousing success. “Great, big hearted Butte once more came to the front,” wrote one reporter. “It was made a mighty merry Christmas distribution all around.”
- When we think of a yule log, we think of Christmas cake. But that’s not what it started out to be. In fact, you didn’t eat the yule log, you burned it. Norwegians are credited with the custom, which was intertwined with the Winter Solstice.
- Life on the road could get lonely for early-day entertainers. In 1917, a vaudevillian troupe performing at Butte’s Broadway Theater was thrilled and surprised when “Santa Claus” came for a visit with gifts for one and all.
- A “suspenseful” time it was in 1918, when there was a nationwide shortage on suspenders. At the height of the Christmas shopping season, Butte shop owners were told “suspenderless days are coming and woe be unto the waistless, hipless heavyweights.”
- Christmas baskets for Butte’s needy in 1926 included a can of milk, five pounds of roast beef, six pounds of spuds, four pounds of apples, six pounds of carrots, two cans of vegetables, a jar of jam, one pound of coffee, three pounds of sugar, five pounds of flour, and a copy of the Christmas War Cry, an official news publication of the Salvation Army.
- Anaconda’s skating rink was usually crowded with kids, but by 9 p.m. Christmas Eve 1927, only a few young skaters remained. The majority, it was reported, had gone home “to await the arrival of Christmas.”
- All the cells were empty at Butte’s city jail on Christmas Day 1929, thanks to Chief of Police Jere Murphy. “Jail is no place to observe Christmas,” he said.
- Egg nog was first introduced in medieval times. The hot mixture started out with an added “seasoning” — wine or ale.
- “Crying George” Rooney made headlines on Christmas Day 1935. The town character managed to spend his fifth Christmas in a row behind bars. Police officers John Gerry and Ed O’Keefe brought Rooney in. All they said by way of explanation to Jailer John Hannigan was “That man’s here again.” A panhandler by trade, Rooney died in 1949.
- In 1937, approximately 1,000 lights adorned the Anselmo Mine’s 200-foot headframe.
- The following year, Anacondans didn’t seem to mind the lack of snow. “The Christmas spirit is more in evidence in the Smelter City this year than for several years,” reported The Montana Standard. “The city is decorated like never before, centered around the beautifully decorated City Common.”
- Not exactly what most young Butte men wanted for Christmas 1940, but many did — a questionnaire from the selective service draft board. It wasn’t a great Christmas for Julia Ferriter either. While attending midnight Mass at St. Ann’s Church, someone broke into her car and took all the presents she had bought for her grandchildren.
- According to a December 1941 edition of The Montana Standard, the Christmas colors include green, which symbolizes eternal life, red for cheerfulness, blue is the color of the sky, silver represents purity and gold signifies royalty.
- Peace had come to the world 75 years ago when World War II ended. By December, there was much to be thankful for. Mayor Barry O’Leary in an address to Butte residents, stated “Merry Christmas. We extend it to one another in the hope that it will come to us, also. Faith tells us that the Prince of Peace will rule if all men have Christmas in their hearts.”
- It was reported in 1946 that St. Nick had so many gifts to deliver in Butte that Prancer pulled a ligament.
- The Butte Post Office is always busy this time of year, but it in 1948, they were working at warp speed. On Dec. 20, 1948 alone, it was estimated 159,630 cards and letters were processed through the Butte facility.
- Butte residents received a rather large package in 1951. Just days before Christmas, the Anaconda Copper Mining Company presented the city with a new medical facility, Butte Community Memorial Hospital.
- Well in 1955, it was also the season of misbehavin’ as 34 people landed in the Butte jail on Christmas night. Their crimes and misdemeanors ranged from having a little too much to drink, to fighting, to the more serious offense of robbery.
- In the true spirit of Christmas, the Rev. Raymond Johnson, pastor of the Covenant Mission Church, found a $20 bill Dec. 25, 1959, at the corner of Mercury and Colorado and turned it over to the police.
- Mrs. Andrew was none too pleased with the arrival of Santa, who greeted children at the start of holiday shopping season on Nov. 24, 1962. She took offense to the jolly old elf’s costume and his beard, which she deemed as poor imitations. With pen in hand, she wrote a scathing letter to The Montana Standard. “The Spirit of Christmas may be fast becoming a sordid commercial sales pitch,” she wrote, “and you have certainly speeded it on its phony tinseled way.” The editor had a quick response — “Never underestimate the power of a child’s imagination. Whiskers do not a Santa make. It’s the Christmas magic, not the costume.”
- In 1969, Anaconda’s traditional Christmas tree at the Kennedy Commons stood 85 feet.
- It was not a festive holiday for loyal patrons of the El Mar Lounge on Christmas Eve 1971. Fire destroyed the popular Harrison Avenue nightspot just as the sun was rising. Of course, the blaze brought a steady stream on onlookers.
- There were some naughty thieves in 1972, who had a change of heart and decided to be somewhat “nice”. The thieves had gone to see “The Valachi Papers” starring Charles Bronson and the movie apparently made an impact. On their way home, they saw two sets of skis with bindings and took them. After thinking it over, they decided to leave them on a random porch on Princeton Street, note included. The note, said in part, “You might think we’re kind of dumb giving up these good skis, but we don’t want to get a rap of a couple of years for a grand larceny charge. Consider yourself lucky.”
- Brrrrrrrrrrrrrr! The year 1983 was for the record books. On Dec. 23, it was a bone chilling 52 below and on Christmas Eve, it had warmed up to 40 below. By Christmas Day, the high was 0 and the low 17 below. Over in Anaconda, Christmas Eve was the coldest day to date at 38 below. Residents of both towns had to deal with frozen vehicle engines and burst water pipes.
- Butte residents must have been dreaming of a white Christmas on Dec. 24, 1996, because by Christmas morning, there was more than 16 inches of packed powder on the ground. People spent a good deal of the day shoveling the snow from their sidewalks while city crews were out in force, as well, with their snow plows.
In closing, yes, Christmas is a season of giving, but it is also a season of hope. That’s something we must all hold onto.
This year has been a struggle for us all — financially, physically and mentally. As for Christmas 2020, we have had to break from long-standing traditions to keep our loved ones and others safe.
But, we will persevere and hopefully, with the certainty of a vaccine, things will be back to normal, sooner rather than later.
In the meantime, we at The Montana Standard wish you all a Merry Christmas and a promising New Year!
