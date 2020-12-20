Season of giving in the hearts of Butte, Anaconda residents

“I will honour Christmas in my heart, and try to keep it all the year.” — Ebenezer Scrooge

It took that cantankerous character from Charles Dickens’ novella, “A Christmas Carol” awhile, but Scrooge finally came to his senses and did honor Christmas.

Dickens’ story, published just before Christmas 1843, is timeless and a reminder to all of the true meaning of Christmas — a season of giving.

Throughout Butte and Anaconda’s history, residents have proven time and time again their giving nature. With the propensity for strikes, the task, at times, proved daunting, but somehow, there was always an outstretched hand willing to help.

In keeping with that theme, the holiday findings featured below reflect that sentiment, but the added humorous stories at times, discount the theory, too. Intermingled among them are historic facts — some naughty, some nice — to mull over as well.

