Schools an integral part of Butte's history

Butte’s mines flourished because of the working class. The same could be said for its schools.

For the most part, Butte’s immigrant population came to this country with minimal or no education at all. That trend ended with them.

As these men and women married and started their own families, education became a priority for their children.

So much so that by 1910, there were two colleges, 29 public and Catholic grade schools, a public and Catholic high school, along with a school for kindergartners and an International Correspondence School.

Butte’s cup runneth over with history, and that history includes its numerous schools — past and present, and the people who walked those halls during their formative years.

Its back-to-school time once more and masks and social distancing are now the norm. But for Butte residents of more than 100 years ago, epidemics were not an anomaly.

In 1896, diphtheria was causing havoc throughout the city. Scarlet fever was prevalent too. So much so that many schools had to close for a period of time. During the interim, officials ordered that schools be thoroughly cleaned. Smart move on their part as many of the buildings were deemed “unhygienic.”