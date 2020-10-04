Marcus Daly article a rare find

Marcus Daly remains a fascinating character in Butte and Anaconda’s history.

His life was a “rags to riches” story. The man literally went from an impoverished life in Balleyjamesduff, County Cavan, Ireland, to living the American dream, wealthy beyond measure.

I literally stumbled across this article, which was published in The Anaconda Standard on Nov. 3, 1895. It was a rare find and needed to be shared!

The author was Copper King Marcus Daly, who wrote about his life as a mining man and along the way, gave some personal insight on Butte and Anaconda, too.

But the main focus of the article was to dispel any and all rumors that he was making plans to pack his bags and leave Montana.

The copper magnate used his own newspaper, The Anaconda Standard, to get his point across. In 1928, The Anaconda Standard combined with the Butte Miner to become The Montana Standard. Hence, the headline (And Now a Word From One of Our Founders ... ) that runs across his story.

Looking through the 1895 newspapers of the Butte Inter Mountain, Butte Miner and The Anaconda Standard, as well as statewide papers like the Great Falls Tribune, some rumors were circulating about not only Daly, but about his business nemesis, Copper King W.A. Clark.