Marcus Daly article a rare find

Marcus Daly remains a fascinating character in Butte and Anaconda’s history.
His life was a “rags to riches” story. The man literally went from an impoverished life in Balleyjamesduff, County Cavan, Ireland, to living the American dream, wealthy beyond measure.
I literally stumbled across this article, which was published in The Anaconda Standard on Nov. 3, 1895. It was a rare find and needed to be shared!
The author was Copper King Marcus Daly, who wrote about his life as a mining man and along the way, gave some personal insight on Butte and Anaconda, too.
But the main focus of the article was to dispel any and all rumors that he was making plans to pack his bags and leave Montana.
The copper magnate used his own newspaper, The Anaconda Standard, to get his point across. In 1928, The Anaconda Standard combined with the Butte Miner to become The Montana Standard. Hence, the headline (And Now a Word From One of Our Founders ... ) that runs across his story.
Looking through the 1895 newspapers of the Butte Inter Mountain, Butte Miner and The Anaconda Standard, as well as statewide papers like the Great Falls Tribune, some rumors were circulating about not only Daly, but about his business nemesis, Copper King W.A. Clark.
“He (Clark) is probably willing to sell to the Anaconda company,” reported the Tribune on July 19, 1895, “but as he knows where to get his breakfast for a day or two he cannot be expected to make a present of his mines.”
As of October 1895, Daly and his colleagues had sold a quarter interest of the Anaconda Mining Company to Kuhn, Loeb & Co., and the Exploration Company of London, which was how some of the rumors got started.
The shares, totaling 300,000, sold for $25 each. That made for a profitable nest egg of $7,500,000. If that same transaction was made today, that amount would be close to $234 million dollars.
Daly knew mining, but he also knew how to wheel a deal. While an editor may have a nose for news, it was clear this Irishman knew which mines would yield the most copper.
From the time he came to Butte, till the time he passed away, he was able to acquire more than 100 mines, including the Anaconda, the St. Lawrence, High Ore, Green Mountain, Pacific and the Neversweat.
Daly was a man of his word and stayed connected until his death on Nov. 12, 1900.
When news of his death reached Butte, Judge J.C. Sullivan said of Daly — “he was Butte’s friend; no other man ever did so much for the state of Montana as did Marcus Daly. The city owes the foundation of her prosperity to him.”
Meanwhile, in Anaconda, R.M. Greig called Daly’s death “a sad blow to Anaconda and its people.”
“We all have good cause to bemoan the day that death took Marcus Daly from us,” Greig said.
Nearly seven years after Daly’s death, on Sept. 2, 1907, he would again be honored — with a statue in his likeness on North Main Street.
Hundreds of Butte residents turned out for the unveiling.
The Anaconda Standard reported that “Main street was filled will a solid mass of humanity from Granite street up the hill to Woolman. Every inch of space in the vicinity of the monument was occupied, the balconies and windows of the houses were taxed to their utmost capacity, the steps of the government building were black with a dense throng, the roofs of houses were dotted with people and scores stood on the roof at the government building, gazing down below at the inspiring scene.”
The statue would remain on Main Street until June 25, 1941. It now stands watch over Butte at the entrance to Montana Tech.
