Lights, camera ... action: Spotlight shines on filming in Butte

Hollywood has come knocking on Butte’s doors more than once in its history.

In fact, they have knocked several times.

In 1930, Hollywood, instead of relying on a studio backlot, came to the Butte area to film sequences for “Danger Lights,” starring Robert Armstrong and Jean Arthur.

Using widescreen technology, the crew headed to Montana to film a portion of the production. Much of the Montana footage was shot in and around Miles City, but also at the railway line near 16th Mile near Butte.

Butte movie houses urged moviegoers by playing up the film's local “highly spectacular scenes.”

Eight years later, the Butte Kiwanis got into the act as the club helped finance “Movie Queen,” starring Mary Brown.

In an advertisement promoting the film, the Broadway Theater told patrons “The management will not be responsible for lost buttons or split seams created by this new, novel, rollicking comedy filmed in Butte, showing hundreds of Butte people.”

World War II had come to an end when “Butte, The Copper Metropolis,” was featured at the Rialto.

The film included a Memorial Day parade, the numerous mines that dotted Butte’s landscape, and hundreds of Butte citizens.

Ten years later, the Butte Chamber of Commerce was out promoting its own film — “Butte Is My Town, I Like It!”

The idea behind the film was to “sell Butte to Butte” and was the brainchild of Chamber officials Robert Corette and Harold McGrath.

The stars of the show were, of course, the people of Butte.

Nearly 60 years ago, Butte was the locale for the first two installments in the second season of a popular television show, “Route 66,” starring Martin Milner and George Maharis.

First up was “A Month of Sundays,” with Anne Francis and Conrad Nagel. The show included footage of Uptown Butte, St. Lawrence Church and the Columbia Gardens.

It was not an exactly uplifting beginning to the 1961 season.

Francis plays Arline Simms, a well-known stage actress. Simms has a rare blood disease and comes home to Butte to die.

Next up, Suzanne Pleshette and Claude Akins, along with Gene Evans, star in “Blue Murder.” If you are wondering about the title, Blue Murder is the name of a rescued stallion brought to Montana after he killed a man.

What’s interesting to note is the show’s head cameraman, Jack Marta, was born in Butte.

If you want to check these out, both can be found on YouTube.

While not quite Hollywood, the U.S. Bureau of Mines came calling in 1966. The stars of “The First Minute” were members of the Steward Mine’s “A” first aid team.

The premise of the film was to impress upon workers the importance of immediate action when it comes to first aid. The reason Butte was chosen was simple — the annual Miners Union Day first aid contest was considered one of the best.

Pete Senio, who oversaw the filming, explained in a Jan. 29, 1967 interview, why Butte was chosen.

“We felt that the extremely competitive Butte contest would provide a good example of how skilled industrial first aid teams can become,” he said, “and we picked it to tell this story in our movie.”

In the fall of 1970, scenes from an obscure film, “Stella and the Wild Gun,” were filmed up and around Roosevelt Drive.

The low-budget western, starring Marjorie Sanders and Johnny Lokowich, centered on Civil War veterans who become bandits.

The film may not have hit the big screen as no information on any website can be found.

The same could not be said for “Evel Knievel.” The movie was a hit, at least with Butte residents.

In April 1971, filming began in Butte on “Evel Knievel” starring George Hamilton and Sue Lyon.

Obviously, the movie was based on the life and times of the Mining City’s resident daredevil.

It was reported, and this will come as no big surprise, that dozens of Butte residents flocked to Uptown Butte to watch the filming.

Local scenes included a holdup of Phil Judd’s Sporting Goods, a “blow-up” at City Hall, and a high-speed motorcycle chase.

Dozens of extras were hired — Ben Bentley, Fred Henningsen, Roy Waugh, Al James and Mike O’Connell — just to name a few.

Even a couple of animals got into the act, including Hector, a Labrador, and a horse who went by the name of Prunes.

The film crew, it was reported, was overwhelmed by Butte’s hospitality.

Film critic Roger Ebert was not as hospitable when he wrote this 1971 review.

“The life of Evel Knievel contains the same seeds of self-doom as a Dostoevski character. That's what I miss in the current George Hamilton movie version, despite its generally interesting texture and its flicks of black humor,” wrote Ebert.

A substantial part of the 1976 film “The Killer Inside Me” was filmed in Butte and starred Stacy Keach, Susan Tyrell and Keenan Wynn.

Keach played Lou Ford, a small town police officer who was not exactly the most mentally stable guy in town. Wynn’s character is the town mayor, Chester Conway.

A veteran character actor, Wynn was the son of well-known vaudevillian Ed Wynn. In the early years of the last century, the father performed on the Butte stage.

And just like his father, Keenan was featured in a number of movie classics including “Dr. Strangelove,” “The Great Race,” “Point Blank” and “The Absent-Minded Professor.”

Chicago filmmaker Jon Jost came to town to film the 1986 movie, “Bell Diamond.”

The movie starred veteran actor Marshal Gaddis, who played an unemployed Vietnam War veteran. Because of his exposure to Agent Orange, the veteran learned he was unable to father any children, which added more strife to a marriage already on shaky ground.

In an Oct. 12, 1985 interview in The Montana Standard, Jost said “his films are basically a dark view of how life goes along.”

A few scenes from the 1991 film “Thousand Pieces of Gold” were filmed in Butte and in Nevada City, too.

Set in 1880, the movie, starring Rosalind Chao and Chris Cooper, told the story of a young woman sold into slavery and shipped from her home in China to America.

During the making of the movie, the alley behind the Pekin Noodle Parlor was turned into San Francisco’s Chinatown, and the Mai Wah building was put to good use, too.

Directed by Nancy Kelly, the New York Times said the movie is “so straightforward in its storytelling and unfussy in its cinematography that at times it has almost a documentary feel.”

Two films, “Fast-Walking” (1982) and “Love Comes to the Executioner” (2006) had scenes in both Butte and Deer Lodge and both were prison movies.

“Fast-Walking” starred James Woods and Tim McIntire.

“I love this country up here,” Woods told a Montana Standard reporter in a July 8, 1980 interview. “The people are great. They’re just so friendly.”

Starring Jeremy Renner, Ginnifer Goodwin and Jonathan Tucker, “Love Comes to the Executioner,” is less than 90 minutes.

The story centered on two brothers — one on death row (Renner) and the other an executioner (Tucker). Secondary characters included an ex-girlfriend and an alcoholic mother.

One critic noted that the film was “a prime example of why independent filmmakers are the best to turn to for quality moviemaking.”

The summer of 1993 brought a myriad actors and actresses to the Butte area to film “Return of Lonesome Dove,” which starred Oscar winners Louis Gossett Jr. and Jon Voight.

Featured players included Ricky Schroeder, Chris Cooper, Oliver Reed, Nia Peeples and Reese Witherspoon.

John Carman of the San Francisco Chronicle lamented — “the TV screen is barely adequate to hold the Big Sky vistas.”

Lots more was going on in 1993.

In August, a car chase and a bank robbery took place in Uptown Butte and it was all caught on film, with dozens of witnesses, including police and firemen.

Actually, a movie crew was shooting scenes for the 1994 film “F.T.W.” starring Mickey Rourke, Lori Singer and Peter Berg.

The scenes were shot at the old Greyhound Bus Depot and on Park and Main.

Variety called it “a mostly ho-hum cross between a modern cowboy yarn and a lovers-on-the-run crime saga.”

In 1978, Wim Wenders, a German film director, stopped in Butte. He was hoping to transform Dashiell Hammett’s novel “Red Harvest” onto the big screen. It didn’t happen, but Butte made a lasting impression on the filmmaker.

Fast forward to 2004 and Wenders was back to bring to fruition “Don’t Come Knocking,” a story about a has-been Western movie star, played by Sam Shepard (who wrote the screenplay). Shepard’s character learns he fathered a child years previously and heads to Butte to find his son.

The movie also starred Jessica Lange, Tim Roth and Eva Marie Saint.

Reviews of the film were wide and varied. Even Roger Ebert was unsure. “There are scenes that don't even pretend to work,” he wrote. “And others that have a sweetness and visual beauty that stops time and simply invites you to share.”

The reviews for the 2016 film “Dead 7” were beyond bad. In fact, one reporter described it as “so-bad-it's-unwatchable.”

A group of “boy-band” gunslingers “band” together to take out some zombies in Butte. The cast included Backstreet Boys Nick Carter, Joey Fatone and A.J. McLean, along with Jeff Timmons from 98 Degrees. The film also starred Carrie Keagan.

Believe it or not, there’s more interesting info on “Butte goes Hollywood”. Just keep reading:

Even though Heaven’s Gate (1980) was largely shot near Kalispell, there is one Butte scene. A set was built at the Badger Mine and 180 extras from Kalispell, along with actor Chris Walker, worked on this particular scene. MGM Studios paid $400 to the Anaconda Co., for the use of the mine. The ACM turned that money over to the World Museum of Mining.

Remember “The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle” cartoon which aired on television from 1959 to 1964? Thanks to Brandt Thomas, who noted that in the second installment of “Moosylvania,” the squirrel and moose head to the nation’s capital to convince the “powers that be” to bestow statehood on Moosylvania. The duo had to contend with the evil twosome, Boris and Natasha, who attempt to thwart their plans by disguising Butte, Montana as Washington, D.C. This, too, can be seen on YouTube.

The little-known “Who Killed Cock Robin” (2005) is a documentary-style murder mystery written and directed by Travis Wilkerson, and starring Barrett Miller. The 73-minute film locale was Butte.

Just 21 minutes long, the 2014 documentary, “The Orphan Girl” highlighted Butte’s mining history. It was directed by Yarrow Kraner.

Twin Peaks Part 1, which aired on Showtime, is staged around the fictional town of Buckhorm, South Dakota. There is some footage that is decidedly not any part of South Dakota. It is obviously Butte and was shot just below Centerville.

Several documentaries were filmed in Butte, including excerpts from the PBS series “The Irish in America: Long Journey Home” (1998). Others include “Remembering the Columbia Gardens” (1999), “Hidden Fire: the Great Explosion” (2007), “Butte, America” (2008), “Butte: The Original” (2010), “On the Mountain” (2015), CNN’s “Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown,” (2016, segment 4, season 7) and “Worth the Wait: The Cleanup of One of the Nation’s Largest Superfund Sites” (2019)

Knievel family documentaries include “The Last of the Gladiators (1988), “Evel Knievel Lives On (2014), “Being Evel” (2015), “Chasing Evel: The Robbie Knievel Story” (2017), and “Evelution,” (2019).

NEXT WEEK: A look back at the Anaconda Standard’s film, “A Romance of Butte,” which made its debut 100 years ago this month.