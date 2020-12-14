Letters to Santa from Butte children span the decades

Writing a letter to Santa is a rite of passage for the many who believe in the jolly old elf.
Historically, some children have taken the tradition one step farther by jotting down an additional letter, just in case the first one got lost in the mail. It’s better to be safe than sorry!
Many of us fondly remember as kids sitting down at the kitchen table, the Sears Christmas catalog close at hand — meticulously going through it page by page. Then, with pen in hand, a list would soon materialize. From that list, a heartfelt letter to Santa would emerge.
These are not present-day Letters to Santa featured here — those will be included in the Dec. 24 edition of The Montana Standard.
Instead, the compositions span from decades past. Some are a bit sparse, others are a bit long-winded. All are fun to read.
The Maloney girls — Sherrie, Kathy and Lori — were not adverse to using a bit of bribery to get what they wanted.
In 1956, the trio wrote:
“Dear Santa: Are names are Sherrie, Kathy and Lori. We promise to be much better girls if you will bring us a gum machine, a viewmaster, a walkie talkie, a doll and any other little thing you might have. We will try to help mother pick up all the house, so it will be nice and clean for you.”
Rooswell (yes, that was his name), in 1901, had just two items on his list.
“Dear Santa, Please bring me an automobile I live in Meaderville-Montana and I want a drum a nice large drum if you can bring it please.”
Fred, also from 1901, emphasized the fact that he was a good boy.
“Dear Santa I want a pear of Skates and a blackboard and a Fire team and a story book and a bag of soft candy. P.S. pleas bring me what I want for I am a good boy.”
Fleetwood Sothcott of Anaconda assured St. Nicholas that he, too, was a good boy. In his 1914 letter to The Anaconda Standard at 203 W. Commercial Ave., Anaconda, he wrote:
“My Dear Santa Claus:
“Please send me a tool box and some other toys I am a good boy and please send my dear Grandma a nice present to England I hope your leg is better Mama said you hurt coming from the north Pole Please dear Santa eat some grape nuts to make you strong.”
In 1962, Bobby Malloy had been on his best behavior as well.
“Hi Santa, my name is Bobby … and I am five years old and I live with my mom, Mrs. Bernice Malloy, at 333 E. Broadway and I have been a good boy and I would like an electric robot for Christmas thank you very much and Merry Christmas.”
In 1969, a 7-year-old wanted to assure Santa that he had been “a good boy most of the time” before he hit him with his list. He ended it with a “spirited” bribe. He wrote:
“I want an electric guitar, match box cases, speed skates, etc. We will leave you a can of beer and a sandwich for you on Christmas Eve, and some sugar lumps for your reindeer.”
Annette Levy lived at 714 W. Park St., in 1898, and promised St. Nick that she was a good girl.
“Dear Santa Claus: I have May, my doll yet. She is nice yet so will you bring a violin to me and a nice violin case. I would like you to bring me a geography game as I am a good girl.”
Twenty years ago, Cole Tripp invited Father Christmas to enjoy a sit-down dinner with his family. His letter was without the usual wish list. Instead, it was filled with question after question.
“Dear Santa, Hey Santa howes the weather? Are you geting milk and cookies? How’s those reindeer? How’s M. Clause? Is it cold up at the North Pole? Hey have rembered my teacher Mrs. Wold? Have you been feeding the reindeer some. When you get some time off why don’t you go down to the beach? But if you go, call me. Hey mayby you could come over some time for dinner.”
A different “coal” was highlighted in 1919 when “Harold T.” changed his mind about his Christmas list.
Dear Santa he wrote — “Please change my order. I did want a sled and toy automobile, but will you please change my order and send us a sack of coal instead? Mother says it would be the best Christmas gift she knows of.”
Albert Joseph Haskell wrote in 1914 that he didn’t want Santa to forget his sister.
“Dear santa claus — if you please send sister a little pony, not alive pony but one she can ride. It will be a surprise for her. I will cut the tree and put it up but will you decorate it. the things will be all ready for you to put on the tree.”
In stark contrast, an unnamed boy (which was probably best) in 1916 was apparently not too fond of his sibling. He wrote:
“Please, Mr. Santa, send me a pair of boxing gloves; I want to knock the block off my sister without breaking her nose.”
The year prior, John M. hypothetically threw his brother Willie right under the bus.
The older sibling wrote to Santa to tell him that “Willie is a bad boy and he dont know his lessons in school.”
That same year, another boy had a hidden agenda when it came to his request.
“My Best Old Santa Claus — Won’t you please bring my big sister a beau. She makes me go to church with her.”
In 1927, a Butte girl was not really too concerned about her brother James.
“Dear Santa, I would like a pair of gloves, stockings, an electric iron, a little doll, handkerchief.” She adds: “James would like a few things, too.”
The “loving” sibling did not elaborate any further.
Some children took their letter writing seriously.
Teresa Harrington made a point of leaving her address — 100 W. LaPlatte in Centerville, when writing her 1904 letter. Just in case old St. Nick forgot.
Support Local Journalism
“Dear Santa Claus — please bring me a trunk and a pair of shoes and stockings and a new red dress.
I think this is all I want. And we have a week vaction I go to St. Lawrences School. please bring me some candy and nuts. I do not want no chocolates. Because they make my teeth ache. I want the hard candy.
And will you pleas trim my Christmas tree.”
Walter, who lived in Anaconda in 1921, itemized his lengthy list.
“Mr. Santa Claus. Dear Sir: First thing I want to tell you is to bring me a football. Second, I want to have a bunch of candy. Third, I want you to bring me a ship. Fourth, I want you to bring me a train. Fifth, I want you to bring me an army of soldiers. Sixth, I want you to bring me a sled. And, seventh, I want you to remember our house. Yours truly, your little friend.'' WALTER
Greg Facincani didn’t ask for a thing in 1981. Instead, he was overly concerned with Santa’s health and his preference when it came to cheese.
“Dear Santa Claus,
Thank you for taking time out to write me a letter. I was sorry to hear that you had the flu. Nobody had a cold in are house. I didn’t know if you wanted cheese with your salami sandwicth and milk and cookies.”
One hundred years ago, a Butte girl was mourning the loss of her teddy bear, so of course, that is what she asked for.
“Dear Santa: Please send me a teddy bear. A goat eat the last one I had and now I haven’t anything to sleep with.”
Nicole Hockaday didn’t want to take up too much of Santa’s time in 1997, so her letter was short and to the point.
“Dear Santa,
How are you? I would like Sorry the game. I know you are busy so I’m going to leave you alone.”
That same year, Steve Antonich just wanted to be surprised.
“Dear Santa:
Whew! It’s Christmas time again — Merry Christmas! Surprise me, my mom and dad. Oh, don’t forget my dog Bandit! We will leave the lights on with cookies.”
Maud Maloney was hoping for not only presents from Santa, but additional gifts from her mom, dad and brother as well. She wrote in 1898:
“My Dear Santa Claus:
I would like a pair of skates and one of thos boxes with a brush and toilets in it like thos in mama’s for my dolls. I would like one or two games and I suppose you will think that is enough from you. Maby my mamma and papa and brother will give me a present. I wish you a merry Christmas. I hope you will have one.”
Unlike Maud, that same year Inez Bray was relying solely on the good graces of Santa and had a long list of ideas.
“I want a doll and a trunk, dolls bed, dolls cradle, dolls rocking chair, dolls high chair, picture book, Noah’s ark, pocket book, stove, paper doll set, tablet, box of candy. That’s all I want for this Christmas.”
Of course, many of the letters tugged at the heart strings.
It was the era of Prohibition and a young boy in 1924 just wanted his dad out of jail.
“DEAR SANTA CLAUS:
Please bring me a pair of skates. But please, dear Santa Claus, try awful awful hard to get my dad out of jail. He had lots of trouble and when he got out of a job he started making moonshine, and the policeman came and got him. … You can just go down the chimney and take him with you. I’ll have the light burning all night and you can see where to bring him … never mind the skates if you’d only get my daddy out of jail.”
Marjorie Holmes’ main concern 125 years ago was her mother.
“Dear Santa Claus — When you come down tonight please look at me. I’ll be down on the rug. You’ve never seen me before. You needent give me ennything, but pleas fill the stocking with things for my mother shes sick. I tied up the toes so they wouldent drop out. The doctor says wine and things and houserent.
A young girl who lived on Colorado Street in 1919, wrote:
“Dear Santa Claus: I will indeed be very happy to get a sled and a pair of shoes. My baby sister died. My step-father got hurt in a mine. My mamma was sick all summer and so we have very hard time to get along. We have lived in Butte for three years and I have never had a Christmas present.”
The world was at war in 1942, but letters still poured in.
A young girl wrote that she was going to set the table at her house for Santa and Mrs. Claus on Christmas Eve. She also included her list: “I would like to have a set of dishes, a dolly, sewing set, scooter, story book. — Love and kisses.”
Remo Simi of 44 Lincoln Ave., in Meaderville mailed just a short note in 1916.
“I’m not going to ask for much,” he wrote, “but I want a cowboy suit and it is all.”
Twenty-three years ago, Hannah Manion got right to the point as well.
“Dear Santa,
How are you? I would like a Whoopsey Daisy Baby. I hope your reindeer are feeling good and your elfs too. I know you busy and tired.”
The next year, Kylie Sheehan gave Santa a tall order to fill.
“Dear Santa, For Christmas I would like some chapter books and a Savage Garden C.D. Also, world peace and no more pollution."
Finally, Pam Wright wrote her letter in 1982 and all she asked for was a “moment in time.”
“Dear Father Christmas, Merry Christmas! For Christmas this year I think it would be nice if everyone could take a moment on Christmas to think of all the good in their lives. Maybe if everyone took that one moment there would be one second of no war and a minute when nobody was hungry. Christmas is a time of sharing and giving. So please give everyone this moment. I know you’ll do your best.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!