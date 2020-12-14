Letters to Santa from Butte children span the decades

Maud Maloney was hoping for not only presents from Santa, but additional gifts from her mom, dad and brother as well. She wrote in 1898:

“My Dear Santa Claus:

I would like a pair of skates and one of thos boxes with a brush and toilets in it like thos in mama’s for my dolls. I would like one or two games and I suppose you will think that is enough from you. Maby my mamma and papa and brother will give me a present. I wish you a merry Christmas. I hope you will have one.”

Unlike Maud, that same year Inez Bray was relying solely on the good graces of Santa and had a long list of ideas.

“I want a doll and a trunk, dolls bed, dolls cradle, dolls rocking chair, dolls high chair, picture book, Noah’s ark, pocket book, stove, paper doll set, tablet, box of candy. That’s all I want for this Christmas.”

Of course, many of the letters tugged at the heart strings.

It was the era of Prohibition and a young boy in 1924 just wanted his dad out of jail.

“DEAR SANTA CLAUS: