1922 Boy Scout outing turns tragic: Lightning strike in Highlands recalled

It was the start of another work week on Aug. 21, 1922.

Nine Boy Scouts from Butte were not on the clock, but the young men had a job to do. The troop was in the Highlands south of Butte, readying to climb its highest peaks — Table Mountain and Red Mountain.

The feat would take about four days and they had packed enough blankets and food for the trip. Led by Scout Leader Ben Owen, the boys were gearing up for an adventure before school bells rang in September.

Tragically, the trip would be cut short when a storm rolled in on Monday afternoon. With the storm came lightning and thunder, and as the group climbed Devil’s Peak, located between the two mountains, a bolt instantly killed 14-year-old Henry Heidemann and seriously injured three others — Carl Shiner, Tom Lanphier and William Kent.

Lightning hit Shiner’s left shoulder, leaving two burns on his lower right side. Lanphier had burns to his back legs and left foot, and Kent suffered burns around his face and near his eyes.

In the aftermath of the tragedy, Devil’s Peak ceased to exist on any maps of the Highlands, according to a spokesperson with the Butte Ranger District. The peak remains unnamed.

Owen and the remaining five scouts, Omer Bradford, William Marvin, Willard Murray, James Weal and John McCarthy were understandably rattled but came out relatively unscathed.

Less than a year later, on June 29, 1923 at Clark Park, President Warren B. Harding honored Owen and the five uninjured scouts for their bravery in getting Heidemann and the injured three off the mountain as quickly as they did.

Prior to awarding medals to the scouts, Harding told the teens, “I rejoice to look upon you as fine examples of young American manhood, who have such response and who have performed such distinguished service.”

Tina West, the granddaughter of one of the injured teens, Carl Shiner, grew up knowing the story of her grandfather’s plight.

“Every time it would thunder and lightning,” West recalled, “my grandfather would go to bed, no matter the time.”

In a 1990 Montana Standard interview, it was obvious the tragic day had a profound effect on the Butte man.

Shiner shared that it took some time to recover from his injuries, so much so it affected his schooling.

“Took me six years to finish high school,” he said.

A few months back, West and Dave Stratton, who grew up in the Highlands, were talking about the event and how great it would be to do something to acknowledge the 100th anniversary.

West and Stratton, along with Tina King, who is the scoutmaster for local Boy Scout Troop 1615, decided to commemorate the event with a blessing from the Rev. Chuck Wright of the First Presbyterian Church at 3 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22, on Highlands Lookout Road. The blessing will be followed by a dedication at the memorial site near Lookout Tower.

Also on hand will be District Ranger Tim Lahey of the Butte Ranger District.

West hopes that descendants of the nine Boy Scouts will also be in attendance.

“They deserve to be remembered,” she said.

Plans are also in the works to have a plaque placed near the site, but funds are needed for it to be completed.

There is a Highlands Boy Scouts Memorial account at Butte Community Credit Union, 2901 Grand Ave., for anyone interested in donating.