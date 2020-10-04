Kevin Giles pens mystery set in Butte

Deer Lodge native Kevin S. Giles penned a new novel using Butte as its backdrop.
“Mystery of the Purple Roses (Book 1)” centers around Mining City crime reporter and good-looking Irishman, Kieran “Red” Maguire.
The year is 1954 and Maguire, along with a police captain, Harold “Duke” Ferndale, search for clues in a series of Butte murders. The killer leaves a “calling card” with each of the victims — a single purple rose.
Giles’ last work was in 2016, an expanded version of “Flight of the Dove,” which came out 40 years ago. The biography is titled “One Woman Against War: The Jeannette Rankin Story.”
He also penned “Summer of the Black Chevy” (2015) set in Deer Lodge and wrote “Jerry’s Riot: The True Story of Montana’s 1959 Prison Disturbance'' (2005).
A journalist by trade, the author spent his working career as a reporter, editor and photographer. He has worked for a number of newspapers, including The Courier Mail in Brisbane, Australia, The Bismarck Tribune, and the Star Tribune in Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minnesota.
A resident of Minnesota, Giles’ books are available at booklocker.com.
