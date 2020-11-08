Kearney siblings share memories of their father

Martin Kearney was many things in his short life — a son, brother, student, altar boy, cross-country runner and later in life one of its ambassadors. He was also a baseball fanatic, decorated Army veteran of World War II, statistician extraordinaire, umpire, mail carrier, but most importantly, he was a loving husband and father.
On Sept. 6, 1970, Martin succumbed to cancer at the age of 49, and the loss was not only felt by his family, but by the multitude of friends he had made throughout his life.
Fifty years may have passed, but his surviving children, Marty, Bob, Bill, Tim, Mike and Linda still miss their dad’s presence and were eager to share some memories.
A perfect example of his character took place just days before he died. It was his wedding anniversary and in years past, he took his wife Louetta “Lou” to dinner to celebrate. The couple married Aug. 30, 1952, in the Immaculate Conception Church.
Traditions were important, but on this anniversary, he was a patient at St. James Hospital and he knew he would not live to see the next one. Literally pulling tubes from his body, Martin walked out of the hospital and took Lou to dinner at Lydia’s Supper Club.
“By that stage, he couldn’t even eat,” explained Marty, “but he wanted to take our mom to dinner.”
“He then went back to the hospital,” added Bob.
Two months after his death, the American Legion would give out the first Martin Kearney Memorial Trophy to a deserved runner at Butte’s annual Veterans Day race. It’s a tradition that remains to this day.
The reason behind the trophy was twofold.
Martin, who enlisted on July 30, 1942, served in the European Theater. He was a private when he joined and a corporal by war’s end.
According to a June 24, 1945, article in The Montana Standard, the Butte man served with the 416th bombardment group and helped to load more than 2,700 tons of bombs onto the Douglas A-26, a light bomber plane. He also fought in seven campaigns — at Normandy, the Rhineland and the Ardennes region to name a few.
If Martin wasn’t loading munitions onto planes, he was cleaning lots of pots and pans, using scalding hot water. The water was so hot, Martin would eventually lose feeling in some of his fingers.
Later in life, that would become problematic as he was delivering mail on a particularly cold day.
“Because he had no feeling in them,” Marty explained, “he almost lost those fingers to frost bite.”
Martin also participated in the annual Veterans Day race, first as a competitor and later, as a co-chairman. That’s how much he loved the sport.
In 1940, at the age of 19, he took first-place honors, running the two-mile course in exactly 13 minutes. Decades later, his children, one after the other, would become eager participants in the annual race as well. As his grandchildren grew, some of them, too, caught the cross-country bug.
“He introduced us to running,” recalled Bob.
As a young boy, Bob remembered his dad spending a good amount of time designing make-shift courses for all the kids in the neighborhood.
“We ran it,” laughed Bob, “steep hills and all.”
Martin may have loved running, but he loved baseball too, except for the New York Yankees.
“He hated the Yankees,” said Marty, “and was for any team that played against them.”
Support Local Journalism
In his early years, Martin was on the diamond, playing with his team. Later, he was an umpire for the American Legion and the Copper League and even managed a Butte Independent basketball team. And, just like cross-country, transitioning from competitor to management allowed him to stay active with the sports he loved.
“He was also a nut about statistics,” said Bob. His siblings adamantly agreed.
According to Marty, their father knew the names and stats of every professional baseball player. He also could name each and every United States senator, too. And those are just a couple of examples — the list goes on.
His love for statistics spilled over to his kids, particularly Pat, who soaked in all the lessons his father taught him.
Pat, who died in 2014, was a noted Butte historian and author with a statistical mind as well.
“Dad mentored Pat,” said Tim, “and gave him the building blocks that Pat would later incorporate into his own life.”
Above all else, Martin was devoted to the Catholic Church and its beliefs, his family and his work.
“Those were his top three priorities in life,” said Tim.
Bill’s memories are not as many as his older brothers, as he was 10 when his father died. Same holds true for Mike and Linda, who were just seven and six.
But the memories these siblings have, they hold dear to their hearts.
One in particular for Bill was his dad taking him and his four older brothers, Marty, Pat, Bob and Tim to see the movie “Patton,” a nearly three-hour movie.
Bill doesn’t remember much about the movie, except to note there was a lot of swearing. It was the trip to the S&L Ice Cream Parlor that followed that remains vivid.
“It was like a boys’ night out,” said Bill.
As for Linda, she remembers bits and pieces, but not much.
“I do remember him smiling down at me as we stood at the back porch,” she said.
Her older brothers laughed as they shared a story about their dad, who was already the father of six boys.
According to Linda’s brothers, their dad was resigned to the fact that a baby girl was not in the cards for him and his wife, and used to say to anyone and everyone — “It’s gonna be a snowy day in August before I have a girl!”
Well, add psychic to Martin’s long list of accomplishments — because he was spot on.
On Aug. 18, 1964, Mining City residents were enjoying the hottest day of the year at 92 degrees. The following day, Linda was born, and the low was 36 degrees. With the lower temperatures, six inches fell on The Highlands, with one inch in Butte.
For more than 50 years now, Martin’s children, grandchildren and even some great-grandchildren have continued the legacy and have run in the annual Veterans Day race. His youngest son, Mike, is now one of the race organizers.
Keeping with tradition, come Wednesday, Nov. 11, Bill and Bob will be running the race and according to Bill, describing it as running may be pushing it a bit.
“At our age, we don’t run anymore,” said Bill, “we jog.”
Another custom will also continue. Now 50 years old and still going strong, the Martin Kearney Memorial Trophy will again be handed out to a deserved winner.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!