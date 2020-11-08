Kearney siblings share memories of their father

His love for statistics spilled over to his kids, particularly Pat, who soaked in all the lessons his father taught him.

Pat, who died in 2014, was a noted Butte historian and author with a statistical mind as well.

“Dad mentored Pat,” said Tim, “and gave him the building blocks that Pat would later incorporate into his own life.”

Above all else, Martin was devoted to the Catholic Church and its beliefs, his family and his work.

“Those were his top three priorities in life,” said Tim.

Bill’s memories are not as many as his older brothers, as he was 10 when his father died. Same holds true for Mike and Linda, who were just seven and six.

But the memories these siblings have, they hold dear to their hearts.

One in particular for Bill was his dad taking him and his four older brothers, Marty, Pat, Bob and Tim to see the movie “Patton,” a nearly three-hour movie.

Bill doesn’t remember much about the movie, except to note there was a lot of swearing. It was the trip to the S&L Ice Cream Parlor that followed that remains vivid.

“It was like a boys’ night out,” said Bill.