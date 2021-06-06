'Crossing the River' is a powerful, unforgettable memoir

This review is late.

I chickened out, for nearly a month.

Carol Smith, who wrote “Crossing the River: Seven Stories That Saved My Life,” one of the most gripping memoirs I’ve ever read, deserved better. But there it is.

I was scared to feel the hurt that I knew would roll out from these pages in waves.

Of course, as always, Carol’s strength defeated my weakness. This memoir is told so compellingly that 15 pages in, no possibility of putting it down existed. I read it at my desk as afternoon turned to night, with no thought of doing anything else until the last page turned.

Carol Smith worked with me for a decade at The Seattle Post-Intelligencer. For that entire time, she quietly bore a fathomless grief, a grief she managed by confronting it every day even as she wrote some of the best narrative journalism of her generation.

“Crossing the River” is the story of that decade. It’s the story she resolutely kept from me as she went about her professional life. It’s the story I wasn’t sensitive or intuitive enough to know fully.