'Crossing the River' is a powerful, unforgettable memoir

This review is late.
I chickened out, for nearly a month.
Carol Smith, who wrote “Crossing the River: Seven Stories That Saved My Life,” one of the most gripping memoirs I’ve ever read, deserved better. But there it is.
I was scared to feel the hurt that I knew would roll out from these pages in waves.
Of course, as always, Carol’s strength defeated my weakness. This memoir is told so compellingly that 15 pages in, no possibility of putting it down existed. I read it at my desk as afternoon turned to night, with no thought of doing anything else until the last page turned.
Carol Smith worked with me for a decade at The Seattle Post-Intelligencer. For that entire time, she quietly bore a fathomless grief, a grief she managed by confronting it every day even as she wrote some of the best narrative journalism of her generation.
“Crossing the River” is the story of that decade. It’s the story she resolutely kept from me as she went about her professional life. It’s the story I wasn’t sensitive or intuitive enough to know fully.
Before I met Carol, she had suffered the loss of her seven-year-old son, Christopher. I knew the bare facts of that dreadful loss, but I never pushed to talk to her on a level beyond that of the immediate questions around her stories.
And what stories! The words she wrote delighted me as an editor and gripped me as a reader. She knew pain, and grief, and struggle, and she knew joy, and love, and human connection. This dignified, diminutive woman with the soft voice, twinkling eyes and laugh lines spun narrative after narrative with a combination of insight, incredibly detailed reporting and an unerring sense for the most powerful prose possible. Her writing never got in the way of a narrative but rather brought out its fullness.
I nominated her for a Pulitzer, year after year. She should have won a fistful.
Now, after reading Crossing the River, I know in detail what she went through, personally, to achieve that level of excellence.
In this book, she describes the way she healed herself, slowly but surely, by intensely experiencing and chronicling the medical crises of others.
There is no word for that other than courage. Carol Smith will dislike its use – but it’s undeniable. So many times her reporting brought her own grief cascading back over her.
So many times she pushed on regardless.
Nelson Mandela said it elegantly: “Courage is not the absence of fear, but the triumph over it.”
Carol triumphed over her fear and grief – and along the way helped others immeasurably by writing inspiring, powerful stories of human dignity and perseverance.