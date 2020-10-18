Halloween rich in history, lore and tradition

Growing up, I remember my Halloween costumes were not too imaginative. One year I was a ghost, the next a hobo, ghost, hobo … I do remember breaking that trend one year by wearing a hard-to-breathe princess mask, which literally left creases on my face for days.

The costume, though, was not the main priority, it was the pillowcase full of candy coming my way.

My older siblings, however, had to tread softly when it came to costumes because at St. Mary’s Catholic School, you had to dress as a saint, no exceptions to the rule.

I guess it makes sense as the holiday falls on the eve of All Saints Day.

So, every year my brother Richi Pat dressed as St. John Bosco, the patron saint of an eclectic group of editors, publishers, magicians, school children and juvenile delinquents.

Not sure what St. John had in his clothing closet, but my brother’s costume, courtesy of our imaginative mom, was not exactly religious. In fact, he looked more like some 18th century artist, minus the palette, who was not afraid to get a little paint on his French beret.