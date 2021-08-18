Hailstorm of 1970: Nature's wrath descends on Mining City

The Mining City felt Mother Nature’s wrath in a big way 45 years ago.

A summer storm rolled in swiftly on July 28, 1970, with thunder and lightning. Rain came down hard and fast; pelting hail quickly followed, according to newspaper accounts.

Hail in parts of the city ranged from three to five inches, the newspaper reported, and basements were flooded, including all the homes in the 1600 block of North Main Street. Cars were submerged under eight feet of water at Gleaves Volkswagen, 53 W. Granite St.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Rain and hail quickly flooded a downstairs apartment at 715-1/2 W. Quartz St. Police had to evacuate a mother, Betty Roope, and her three children from their flooded home. Her seven-month-old son sustained injuries and was hospitalized.

Flooding also hit Butte’s West Side hard, and Montana Power Co. workers were kept busy, as lightning strikes left many residents without power. Many basements had knee-deep water, causing pilot lights to be extinguished.

City workers were also out in force to remove debris and open sewer drains.

For residents, it must have looked like Christmas in July as hail blanketed the area. Many spent a good part of their afternoon shoveling sidewalks of hail and debris.

Oddly enough, the damaging storm did not hit Butte’s southside. Residents there witnessed just a drizzle of rain.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0