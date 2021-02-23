Warm your soul at Mountain Mama’s Coffeehouse and Bakery

“I married a local boy who was very handsome,” Howell says of her husband Jason. Her cooking is influenced by the food he harvests for the family. Prepared pheasant, bison and trout pies can be taken home and baked. Howells uses “natural herbs and fruit. I use sprigs of rosemary and sage to pull out the gamey flavors in wild meat.” She also offers pasties, the staple food of miners, and says, “People who come to Yellowstone need to know what a Montana pasty is. It is an important part of the area’s heritage.” The handheld meat and vegetable pies provided high energy sustenance for mine workers, and now offer a convenient carryout item for skiers and snowmobilers.