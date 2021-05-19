Vegetables with mix of textures and tastes

I have wanted to write a recipe like this for the longest time — a recipe with lots of green vegetables that I’d be happy to eat anytime. And because I feel you, the cook, should be able to decide how much or how little of a vegetable that I like jibes with your own tastes, I only provide ranges of amounts and leave the rest up to you.

This is what cooking is really all about. A recipe is just a guide to help steer you to a successful result. Baking is a different matter. If your creative urges convince you to deviate from the written word for a cake, say, you do so at your peril.

So let’s look at the recipe here. It’s got broccoli, baby bok choy, green onion, asparagus, leek and baby turnips with greens. Why those? Basically I wanted a mixture of textures and tastes, and boy, did these vegetables deliver. But what about kale, chard, spinach and green cabbage? All except spinach pack strong flavors. I could certainly dream up something to unite all four, but then I’d wind up with a completely different recipe.

I wanted my vegetables to feel comfortable with a bit of heat, so in went jalapeño and chili paste. I mixed in garlic and ginger for brightness and coconut milk and chicken stock for comfort. Shrimp rounded out my brew with texture and sweetness.