Vegetables with mix of textures and tastes

I have wanted to write a recipe like this for the longest time — a recipe with lots of green vegetables that I’d be happy to eat anytime. And because I feel you, the cook, should be able to decide how much or how little of a vegetable that I like jibes with your own tastes, I only provide ranges of amounts and leave the rest up to you.
This is what cooking is really all about. A recipe is just a guide to help steer you to a successful result. Baking is a different matter. If your creative urges convince you to deviate from the written word for a cake, say, you do so at your peril.
So let’s look at the recipe here. It’s got broccoli, baby bok choy, green onion, asparagus, leek and baby turnips with greens. Why those? Basically I wanted a mixture of textures and tastes, and boy, did these vegetables deliver. But what about kale, chard, spinach and green cabbage? All except spinach pack strong flavors. I could certainly dream up something to unite all four, but then I’d wind up with a completely different recipe.
I wanted my vegetables to feel comfortable with a bit of heat, so in went jalapeño and chili paste. I mixed in garlic and ginger for brightness and coconut milk and chicken stock for comfort. Shrimp rounded out my brew with texture and sweetness.
As a supporting base I chose rice stick noodles. They just need to be soaked in boiling water for a matter of minutes and they soften into strands of delicate chewiness, ideal accomplices in this celebration of spring.
Oh, I forgot. I like red, yellow and orange, too. So a cheery cherry tomato medley adds a touch of acidity to balance the sweetness of the shrimp and coconut milk.
Please don’t forget the basil and mint! They bring all the flavors together. And if you feel like doing a happy dance, I won’t stop you.
Spring Vegetables with Coconut Milk, Rice Stick Noodles and Shrimp
(Makes 4 servings)
I wanted lots of green in this dish with a splash of red, yellow and orange. The actual cooking time is quite brief to allow the green colors to burst forth and stay green. Overcooking will dull them. The shrimp and tomatoes are added at the very end and they cook for about 2 minutes. Some grilled crusty bred rubbed with garlic would be a very nice addition.
Ingredients
Broccoli — florets, peeled and diced stem. About 2 to 3 cups in all
Baby Bok Choi — 6 plants, washed well and cut into 1-inch lengths. About 2 to 3 cups
Green onions — six scallions, root ends trimmed. Cut into 1/2-inch pieces
Asparagus — about 1/2 pound. If spears are fat, peel them with a vegetable peeler. Cut on the bias into 1-inch lengths
Leek — one large leek, white and light green part only. Split lengthwise and rinsed well. Cut into thin slices, about 1/8-inch
Baby turnips — one bunch with 6 or 7 turnips. Cut the greens into 2-inch lengths and quarter the turnips (no need to peel them)
1 jalapeño chile — halved, seeded, and cut into small dice
1 tablespoon minced garlic
1 tablespoon minced peeled ginger
8 to 10 ounces rice stick noodles, the narrow kind, about 1/4-inch wide
1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil
2 tablespoons peanut oil
Salt
2 cups chicken stock
2 to 3 teaspoons chili paste with garlic or gochujang or Sichuan hot bean sauce
1 can (13.5 ounces) unsweetened coconut milk (full fat preferred) — shake can well before opening
8 ounces cherry tomatoes, multicolored if you like, halved
1 pound peeled and deveined large shrimp, tails left on
1/2 cup torn basil leaves
1/2 cup mint leaves
Basil and mint sprigs for garnish
Directions
1. Prep all the vegetables including the jalapeño, garlic and ginger. The order of their use may differ in the recipe, but that won’t be an issue once you’ve got them all ready.
2. Put the rice stick noodles into a large bowl and cover them with a liberal amount of boiling water. Let the noodles stand for 10 to 15 minutes until softened and tender. Taste to make sure. Drain well, return noodles to the bowl, and douse them with the sesame oil. Give them a toss and set aside.
3. In a Dutch oven or large sauté pan, heat the peanut oil over medium heat. When hot, add the jalapeño, garlic and ginger. Sprinkle in 1/2 teaspoon salt. Stir well and cook 1 minute. Add the leek slices and stir and cook 1 minute. Cover the pan and cook 3 minutes more, still on medium heat.
4. Add the turnip greens and bok choy. Cook and stir 1 minute. Add 1/2 cup of the stock and stir well. Cover the pot and cook 3 minutes.
5. Add the green onions, broccoli, asparagus, quartered turnips and the remaining 1 1/2 cups chicken stock. Stir, taste, and add 1 teaspoon salt and the chili paste or other seasoning choice.
6. Mix in the coconut milk. Cover the pot, lower the heat, and cook for 3 to 4 minutes at a gentle simmer. You want the asparagus, broccoli and turnip greens to be a vibrant green and crisp/tender, so be careful with this step. Taste, and adjust the seasoning with more salt if necessary. If you like spice, add more chili paste.
7. Stir in the tomatoes, shrimp, basil, and mint. Cover the pot and turn off the heat. The shrimp should cook in about 2 minutes.
8. Meanwhile, divide the noodles among 4 heated soup or pasta bowls. Ladle in the vegetables, shrimp and liquid and garnish with the basil and mint. Serve immediately with spoons and chopsticks or forks (for the noodles).
